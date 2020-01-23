Medical Aesthetics Market Global Growth By 2025 | Industry Analysis by Size, Trends, Competitor Strategy, High Emerging, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity and Challenges

Medical Aesthetics Market

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 12.97% to reach USD 23,544.18 Million by 2025. Medical aesthetics is a method that utilizes minimal invasive treatments that aid to improve the physical appearance of a person with the use of beauty services and healthcare along with laser or any other energy-based device.

Aesthetics Market comprises of a wide array of treatments and solutions which fulfil the aesthetic requirements of a person for skin tightening, botulinum toxin, body contours & firming, skin rejuvenation and oxygenation, scar treatment, stretch marks, fat reduction, wrinkle and fine lines reduction

Intended Audience

Medical Aesthetics devices manufacturing companies

Research & development organizations

Academic institutes

Avail a Free Sample@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6807

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the medical aesthetics market. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include laser technology advancements, numerous health benefits related to medical aesthetic procedures, preference for non-surgical procedures over surgical, growing awareness amid consumers, growing aging population, availability of user-friendly and technologically advanced products, increasing need for aesthetic treatments amid men and favorable government policies especially for startup companies. On the contrary, high treatment cost, lack of reimbursements, complications and clinical risks related to medical aesthetic procedures, hindrances and societal stigmas associated with such procedures and increasing adoption and availability of other cosmetic and beauty products are factors that may restrict medical aesthetics market growth.

Medical Aesthetics Market Key Players

Leading global aesthetic healthcare player, Novena Global Lifecare has joined hands with Elite Dental Group and Calvin Chan Aesthetic and Laser Clinic. This partnership will help in the creation of novel concepts for cost-effective aesthetics and turbocharging the global footprint of the group in the dental and medical space.

The Prominent Players in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market are,

Allergan

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Syneron Medical Ltd

Hologic Inc.

Cutera

Lumenis

Galderma SA

Bausch Health/ Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Alma Lasers

and Others.

Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the medical aesthetics market on the basis of products and end users.

Based on products , it is segmented into nail treatment laser devices, thread lift products, tattoo removal devices, hair removal devices, physician-dispensed eyelash products, aesthetic skin devices, physician-dispensed skin lighteners and cosmeceuticals, cosmetic implants, body contouring devices and facial aesthetic products. Facial aesthetic products are further segmented into microdermabrasion devices, chemical peels, dermal fillers and botulinum toxin. Dermal fillers are further segmented into synthetic and natural dermal fillers. Body contouring devices are further segmented into liposuction devices, cellulite reduction devices and fat reduction devices. Cosmetic implants are further segmented into facial implants, breast implants and other forms of cosmetic implants. Breast implants are again segmented into saline breast implants and silicone breast implants. Skin aesthetics devices are further segmented into light therapy devices, micro-needling products, non-surgical skin tightening devices and laser skin resurfacing devices. Hair removal devices are further segmented into IPL hair removal devices and laser hair removal devices. Of these, facial aesthetic products are anticipated to have the largest share in the market over the estimated years owing to burgeoning demand for facial aesthetic treatments, rising geriatric population and increasing spending capabilities and income.

Based on end user , the medical aesthetics market is segmented into home care settings, beauty centers, clinics, hospitals & medical spas. Of these, clinics, hospitals & medical spas are expected to lead the market and grow at the fastest pace. Factors leading to the growth include high accessibility of infrastructural and financial resources with hospitals such as skilled professionals and trained staff performing aesthetic procedures and growing number of medical spas and clinics.

Avail an Exclusive Discount On This Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6807

Medical Aesthetics Market Regional Analysis

By region, the medical aesthetics market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will have a mammoth share in the market over the estimated years owing to medical tourism, advancement in technology and increasing health awareness. The US is the key contributor here owing to the growing prevalence of skin diseases, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing use of advanced technologies and soaring demand for quality healthcare. The medical aesthetics market in Europe will have the second major share owing to growing elderly population, changing lifestyle and rising patient population. In the APAC region, the medical aesthetics market is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the predicted years owing to favorable healthcare schemes created by government agencies, growing healthcare expenditure, healthcare reforms for development of infrastructure, rising demand for high-end and advanced technologies and growing elderly population. Quality assurance of diagnostic techniques and awareness programs have added significance in developing economies of India, Sri Lanka, China, Taiwan and Korea. On the other hand, the medical aesthetics market in the Middle East and Africa will have a minimal share in the market owing to low per-capita income and stringent government policies.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com