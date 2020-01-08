Market Size of Regenerative Medicine in the Healthcare Industry to Touch USD 151,949.5 Mn by 2026

The regenerative medicine market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to growing applications in the treatment of chronic diseases. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Regenerative Medicine: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 23,841.5 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 151,949.5 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1%. Recent developments in treatment of acute and chronic diseases can be attributed to advances in regenerative medicines. Regenerative medicine mainly focusses on identifying the root cause of the disease and aims at locating, repairing, and regenerating the non-functioning body cells. As most of the chronic and acute diseases are inclined towards the elderly and geriatric population, the growing geriatric population serves growth of the global regenerative medicine market in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/regenerative-medicine-market-100970

The report covers:

Global Regenerative Medicine Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Regenerative Medicine Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CELGENE CORPORATION

Medtronic

American CryoStem Corporation

Tissue Regenix

Avita Medical

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Smith & Nephew

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Other players

Integra LifeSciences’ Latest Product Offering Will Favor Market Growth

The advancements in regenerative medicine have fueled their demand across the world. Increasing product launches have contributed to the rising uptake of regenerative medicine across the world. In 2017, Integra LifeSciences announced the launch of Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer ‘Thin’. The product was aimed at repairing dermal defects in a one-step procedure.

The medicine will also aid in reducing hospital stays. Fortune Business Insights has identified Integra’s latest product offering as a major market growth driver. The report includes product launches, similar to Integra’s latest medicine and gauges the impact of these products on the global regenerative medicine market in the coming years.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/regenerative-medicine-market-100970

Novartis Receives EU Approval for Luxturna

The severity of chronic diseases has led to the demand for efficient medicines. The ability of regenerative medicine to treat severe life-threatening diseases in an efficient manner has created a huge demand for the products across the world.

Increasing drug approvals have contributed to the rising uptake for regenerative medicines. In 2018, Novartis received usage approval from the European Union for its latest regenerative medicine ‘Luxturna’. The drug was used to treat and restore sight for people with vision impairment. Luxturna was widely useful in treatment of rare retinal diseases. Fortune Business Insights states that the approval for Luxturna will contribute to the growth of the global regenerative medicine market in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence and incidence of diabetes, by key countries Advancements in insulin delivery devices Pricing Analysis, by key players Technological Advancements Key mergers & acquisitions, by key players

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Cell Therapy Gene Therapy Tissue Engineering Platelet Rich Plasma Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Orthopedics Wound Care Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Cell Therapy Gene Therapy Tissue Engineering Platelet Rich Plasma Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Orthopedics Wound Care Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



TOC Continued….!!

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/regenerative-medicine-market-100970

Report Focus:

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Regenerative Medicine Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Regenerative Medicine Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Related Reports:

Contraceptive Devices Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future | Worldwide Overview by Size, Trends, Share, Segments

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Will Exhibit A CAGR of 10.1%; Launch of iPhone-Connected Blood Pressure Monitors Will Boost Growth

Dialyzer Market 2025 – Opportunity, Latest innovation, Industry Updates by Toray Medical, Baxter, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs