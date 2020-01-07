Market Size of Immunology in the Global Healthcare Industry to Reach USD 143,833.2 Mn by 2026

The Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Key Players Operating in The Immunology Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

ALLERGAN

Other Prominent Players

Recent Product Approvals by Regulatory Agencies to Bode Well for the Overall Market

The spate of recent regulatory approvals for the immunology products is anticipated to contribute to the overall positive growth of the market. For instance, the recent regulatory approval and the subsequent launch of TREMFYA (Guselkumab) by Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), is expected to lead to better outcome for the patients. TREMFYA (Guselkumab) was launched for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, a seriously debilitating immunological disorder.

AbbVie Gains FDA Approval of SKYRIZI; Product to Witness High Demand in No Time

The immunology market has gained impetus from the availability of several regulatory approved drugs. The approval of new drugs and the trends of improvements in clinical efficiencies will bode well for the immunology market. In 2019, AbbVie received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of ‘SKYRIZI’. The drug was aimed at the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This drug was inclined towards the treatment of adults diagnosed with psoriasis and have been recommended for or undergoing therapy. The drug is likely to gain huge popularity among healthcare professionals and its high clinical efficacy will fuel the demand in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class: Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressants, Polyclonal antibody (pAb), and Others

By Disease Indication: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection, and Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others

By Geography: North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

