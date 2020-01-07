Market Size of Immunoglobulin in the Healthcare Industry to Reach USD 18,378.0 Mn by 2025

Rising at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2025, the immunoglobulin market is forecast to remain strong through the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “IMMUNOGLOBULINS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2025” states that the global market was worth US$ 10,750.0 Mn in 2017. The market is further expected to reach US$ 18,378.0 Mn by the end of 2025. On the basis of route of administration, the market is bifurcated into intravenous and subcutaneous. The intravenous segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Intravenous is foreseen to hold its position as the dominant segment through the forecast period 2018-2025. However, the segment’s growth is likely to deccelerate during the forecast period. Meanwhile, frequent product launches will enable growth in the subcutaneous segment.

The report covers:

Global immunoglobulin market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the immunoglobulin market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Upgrade in Intervention Technology to Propel Growth

The increasing cases of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and primary immunodeficiency (PI) are the major factors anticipated to drive the immunoglobulin market. Furthermore, technological upgrades in the administration methods are likely to fuel the demand for immunoglobulins test and structure. CUVITRU, a subcutaneous immunoglobulin introduced by Shire to facilitate the treatment of primary immunodeficiency, is the only 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin in the U.S. without proline. Such launches are likely to enable growth in the immunoglobulin market. However, high costs associated with immunoglobulins and side-effects associated with immunoglobulins are a few key factors that may restrain the market.

Shire to Gain from CUVITRU’s Approval

The competition in the immunoglobulin market is increasing owing to the prevailing opportunities. In 2017 Grifols, S.A. was leading the global market. Grifols owns a diverse product portfolio and that is helping the organization to have major gains. The company holds a major share in various regional markets also.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Pipeline Analysis

Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions

Key Industry Developments

Number of Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) Patients by Key Countries

Overview of Reimbursement Scenario Global Immunoglobulin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous (IV) Subcutaneous (SC)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Primary Immunodeficiency Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Liquid Lyophilized

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!

Report Focus:

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential immunoglobulin market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the immunoglobulin market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

