Market Analysis: Surgical Stapling Devices on the Rise, USD 3.81 Billion by 2026

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute positively to the market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Powered, Manual), By Type (Disposable, Re-usable), By Application (Gynaecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, General Surgery, Others), By Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), By End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019-2026.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Key Features of Surgical Stapling Devices Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/surgical-stapling-devices-market-101593

Disposable Stapling Devices Segment to Hold Maximum Share

On the basis of type, the surgical stapling devices is segmented into disposable and re-usable. Disposable surgical stapling devices is expected to account for maximum shares in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for disposable staplers among healthcare professionals for wound and incision closure.

The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of disposable staplers such as decreased risk of infection and larger product offerings will further boost the growth of the segment in the near future. The disposable surgical stapling devices are expected to witness high demand in the developed countries of Europe and North America owing to the increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections.

The reusable surgical stapling devices segment is expected to grow at a lower CAGR compared to the disposable staplers due to higher risk of infection and lower adoption rate in established markets. The segment is expected to hold a larger share in emerging nations compared to the developed countries owing to the cost-effectiveness of the product.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

3M

Smith & Nephew

Braun Melsungen AG

Purple Surgical

Intuitive Surgical

AesDex, LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Conmed Corporation

As per the report, the increasing number of surgical procedures and types of incisions performed will benefit the market during the forecast period. According to the data published by OECD, estimated 200,000 cesarean section procedures were carried out in the year 2017 in UK. Furthermore, the increasing number of bariatric surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising adoption of surgical staplers owing to the advantages the surgical staples offer compared with the traditional suturing and stitching methods will create growth opportunities for the market.

The report offers a detailed summary of the market by shedding light on some of the important aspects which involves growth prospects, market trends, obstacles, and restraints. It offers informative data on key players present in the market. industry developments and analyses of these companies are covered in the report, aiding the stakeholders to make strategic judgements and thus invest in the market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/surgical-stapling-devices-market-101593

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Epidemiology Overview: Prevalence of Key Diseases/ Key Region, 2018

4.2 Comparison Overview: Linear vs. Circular Staplers

4.3 Number of Surgeries Performed (Key Surgeries), By Region, 2018

4.4 Technology Advances, Surgical Stapling Devices

4.5 Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.6 New Product Introductions, Approvals, etc.

4.7 Overview: Absorbable vs. Non-absorbable Staples

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.2.1 Powered

5.2.2 Manual

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.3.1 Disposable

5.3.2 Re-usable

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.4.1 Gynecology Surgeries

5.4.2 Urology Surgeries

5.4.3 General Surgeries

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1 Hospitals

5.5.2 Specialty Clinics

5.5.3 Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Surgery Type

5.6.1 Open Surgery

5.6.2 Laparoscopic Surgery

5.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.7.1 North America

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.3 Asia Pacific

5.7.4 Latin America

5.7.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

6.2.1 Powered

6.2.2 Manual

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.3.1 Disposable

6.3.2 Re-usable

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.4.1 Gynecology Surgeries

6.4.2 Urology Surgeries

6.4.3 General Surgeries

6.4.4 Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.2 Specialty Clinics

6.5.3 Others

6.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Surgery Type

6.6.1 Open Surgery

6.6.2 Laparoscopic Surgery

6.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.7.1 U.S.

6.7.2 Canada

Europe Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

7.2.1 Powered

7.2.2 Manual

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.3.1 Disposable

7.3.2 Re-usable

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.4.1 Gynecology Surgeries

7.4.2 Urology Surgeries

7.4.3 General Surgeries

7.4.4 Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.5.1 Hospitals

7.5.2 Specialty Clinics

7.5.3 Others

7.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Surgery Type

7.6.1 Open Surgery

7.6.2 Laparoscopic Surgery

7.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.7.1 U.K.

7.7.2 Germany

7.7.3 France

7.7.4 Spain

7.7.5 Italy

7.7.6 Scandinavia

7.7.7 Rest of Europe

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

Our proven methodologies and systematic analysis help in making confident business and strategic decisions.

A market study that conducts at Fortune Business Insights can save significant cost and time, and can help prevent making costly mistakes.

Order Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101593

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs