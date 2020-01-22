Market Analysis: Psoriasis Treatment on the Rise, USD 37,634.2 Mn by 2026

The increasing prevalence of psoriasis around the world is boosting the market, says Fortune Business Insights in their recent report. The report is titled “Psoriasis Treatment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the report, the market will reach US$ 37,634.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 18,378.0 Mn in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% between 2018 and 2026.

According to the report prepared by Fortune Business Insights, the TNF inhibitors segment emerged dominant among drug classes. In 2018, the TNF inhibitor segment held 46.3% share in the market. However, in the coming years, the market may witness higher demand for biosimilar version leading to the decline in the price of TNF inhibitors. This, accompanied by the increasing prescription volume for interleukin inhibitors segment may help the interleukin inhibitors to emerge as the dominant segment in the coming years.

North America to Continue Dominating Market with Rapid Adoption of Biological Therapy

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global psoriasis market to witness dominance of North America followed by Europe. As per the National Psoriasis Foundation, there are about 8 million people in America living with psoriasis.

Owing to its quick rate of biological therapy adoption, and rise in investments on research and development for clinical trials, North America is likely to continue dominating the global market for psoriasis in the forecast period as well. On the other side, the emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities because of large patient pool, the improving healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities; increasing awareness, and with rising investments for development of new therapeutics for psoriasis.

Rising Prevalence of Plaque Psoriasis to Increase Demand for Treatment, Boosting Market

One of the major factor boosting the global psoriasis treatment market is the increasing prevalence of the disease itself. The World Health Organization states that the prevalence of psoriasis is estimated to vary between 0.09% to 11.0% across all nations. This ultimately means that psoriasis is a serious problem. Psoriasis can occur to anyone irrespective of age but is usually reported to occur to aged people between 50 to 70 years. The rising geriatric population and their vulnerability towards diseases such as psoriatic arthritis are factor propelling growth of the market. These, coupled with the rising prevalence of plaque psoriasis, are likely to create growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.,

LEO Pharma A/S

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

CELGENE CORPORATION

UCB S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation:

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

