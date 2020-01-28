Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020 | Size, Share, Outlook, Global Industry Updates, Demands, Business Prospects, Future Growth and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Targeted segment is forecast to emerge dominant among various therapies in the global lung cancer therapeutics market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026.” According to the study, the global lung cancer therapeutics market will exhibit an exponential CAGR of 13.0% to reach a value of US$ 48,725.9 Mn by 2026 from US$ 18,327.6 Mn in 2018. Lung cancer is considered one of the leading causes of death by cancer.Cancer can be a result of continuous exposure to asbestos, and unhealthy lifestyle that includes habits such as pipe smoking, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking.

Increasing Investments in Research and Development Activities to Boost Market

Various factors are responsible for boosting the global lung cancer therapeutics market. One among them is the launch of cancer awareness programs by both government and non-government organizations around the world. Cancer awareness and various treatment measures are increasing the demand for cancer therapeutics especially in developing nations. Besides this, increasing investment by market players in research and development activities to discover novel therapeutics is driving the global market. On the flip side, most of the anticipated drugs for lung cancer are still in their early testing stage and might take some time before finally getting launched in the market.

Top manufactures of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market are:

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Astellas

Bristol Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Takeda)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Other players

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fastest Growing Region with Rise in Cancer Awareness Programs

North America is expected to dominate the global market for lung cancer therapeutics. In 2018 the region generated a revenue of US$ 8,093.2 Mn. Growth in this region is attributable to the rising prevalence and diagnostics of lung cancer and the increasing adoption of advanced lung cancer therapeutics. Besides this, increasing awareness about cancer is enabling the market in Asia Pacific exhibit a faster CAGR. A few novel therapeutics are introduced in the market, impelling leading players to research on improved medication.

