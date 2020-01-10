Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Industry

It’s a well-known fact that the global population is aging. More precisely, there are an increasing number of seniors in the total population. According to the 2017 World Population Data Sheet from the Population Reference Bureau, July 2017, REDACTED of the world population is aged 65 and above. In more developed parts of the world, the percentage was as high as REDACTED including REDACTED in Japan and REDACTED in the United States. The large and growing geriatric population worldwide is fueling the demand for elder health care products and technologies.

Elder care technologies are broadly defined as products and systems that increase the health status and quality of life for seniors. In this report, elder care technologies include two groups of monitoring systems: home tele-health and safety monitoring. Home tele-health is the use of technology to deliver care in a patient’s place of residence. Home tele-health includes monitoring of the patient’s physiological parameters and symptoms as well as education about the patient’s condition. Using home tele-health, a senior can stay connected to a healthcare professional or caregiver from home, using regular telephone lines, the internet and cellphones. In this report, safety monitoring systems represent the intersection of high-tech gadgetry and medicine to maintain the well-being of seniors at home or on the go. Mr. H. Roshan (a physiotherapist from Ahmed Orthopedic Hospital) says, “Various safety aids have given advantages to older patients who are bedridden due to certain health problems.” In this study, safety monitoring technologies include assist-call devices, medication management products, wander management systems, fall management devices, smart home systems and robotically enhanced mobility assistance devices. These technologies increase, maintain and improve the functional capabilities, independence and safety of seniors.

The elder care technology industry consists of several players of all sizes, including large global companies, small regional players, tiny startup companies and universities. These include AMC Health, BioTelemetry, Inc., Boston Scientific, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Bosch Healthcare, Care Innovations, LLC, Honeywell Life Care Solutions (part of Honeywell International), LifeWatch AG, Medtronic Plc., Omron Healthcare, Inc. (part of Omron Corp.), Philips Healthcare (part of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), St. Jude Medical, Inc., VRI, Inc. and many more.

Given the growing number of seniors, increasing life-expectancy, skyrocketing healthcare costs, growing shortage of healthcare professionals and caregivers and seniors’ preference to age in place (lead an independent and active life as long as possible), the market for elder care technologies including home tele-health and safety monitoring is growing at an exponential rate. The demand for more practical and affordable elder care technologies to enhance the quality and efficiency of care is growing worldwide. According to WGR Research, the global market for elder care technology products is expected to attain revenue of REDACTED by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED. A previous report projected the global market for elder care technology products to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2020.

This report focuses on the global market for long-term care and home healthcare technologies used in elder care, specifically home tele-health and safety monitoring. The report provides an updated review of elder care technologies including types and applications. This report does not include the most common assistive devices (e.g., vision, hearing and daily living aids). Instead, it focuses on information and communication technologies. The report analyzes the current trends, drivers and challenges in long term care and home healthcare in regard to elder care.

The report also covers the market for long-term care and home healthcare technologies by end user and application. The end users for long-term care and home healthcare technologies are categorized as hospitals and nursing homes, home care organization, patients and their families. The report covers market application areas, such as monitoring, skilled nursing care, education and awareness and others (palliative, hospice care, rehabilitation therapy, etc.).

The scope of the study is global. BCC analyzes each market and its application, regulatory environment, new products, advancements and market projections. Also included in the report are relevant patent analyses and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the long-term care and home healthcare technology industry. Many of the players in this industry deal with several different technologies discussed in this report. They include Philips Healthcare (part of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Medtronic Plc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions (part of Honeywell International), Omron Healthcare, Inc. (part of Omron Corp.), Care Innovations, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific, Biotronik and Bosch Healthcare.

– 25 data tables and 15 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for long-term care and home healthcare technologies

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015, 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of the market for long-term care and home healthcare technologies by end user, application, and geographical region

– Discussion of how changing medical needs driven by an aging population, the necessity to cut costs in the delivery of care, and further adoption of technology and broadband connectivity by – seniors will accelerate future demand for remote monitoring devices and home safety technology

– Examination of the regulatory framework that controls the introduction of new remote monitoring devices in varied long-term-care settings

– Comprehensive company profiles of leading home healthcare technology companies including Philips Healthcare, Medtronic Plc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Care Innovations, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corp., Biotronik SE & Co. KG and Bosch Healthcare

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 11 Company and Other Organization Profiles

