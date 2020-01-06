Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Outlook 2020, Global Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Top Company Profile

Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Analysis

Global life science and analytical instruments market was valued at USD 36.5 billion in 2016, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Growing at a robust 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, the market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 56.7 billion, according to the MRFR study. The report presents a clear profile of the market, including competitive dynamics, major drivers, restraints, and other economic factors having a key impact on the market, and the leading players operating in the market. Key events in the market’s history over the review period are also analyzed in the report to provide readers with some background. A detailed projection for the market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023 is presented in the report.

The life science and analytical instruments market is mainly driven by the growth of the life sciences sector in recent years. Growth of the healthcare sector and the increasing government investment in drug development and research have been the major drivers for the life sciences sector in recent years. With the growing scope of the life sciences sector, the demand for life science instrumentation has grown rapidly over the last few years. Increasing prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension has led to a growing demand from the life sciences sector, as the need for effective medication against these and other diseases has grown.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/825

Increasing demand for life science and analytical instruments in genetic studies and research in biotechnology processes is likely to be a major driver for the global life science and analytical instruments market over the forecast period. The biotechnology sector is likely to be a major part of the life sciences sector in the coming years due to the growing demand for recombinant DNA technology, among others, in drug development and research. This is likely to be a key driver for the global life science and analytical instruments market over the forecast period.

Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global life science and analytical instruments market include

Merck KGaA

Dynalabs

Avista Pharma Solutions

Paragon Bioservices Inc.

Avance Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Life Science & Analytical Instruments Industry News

In October 2019, Bruker Corporation announced the acquisition of Magnettech’s EPR business.

Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Segmentation:

The global life science and analytical instruments market is segmented on the basis of instrument type, end use, application, and region.

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market, by Type

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

PCR

Microscopy

Flow cytometry

Next-Generation Sequencing

Centrifuges

Electrophoresis

Cell Counting

Others

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market, by Application

Research Applications

Clinical and Diagnostics Applications

Others

By end use, the global life science and analytical instruments market is segmented into agriculture and food industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and clinical testing laboratories, and others.

Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Regional Analysis:

North America is the leading regional life science and analytical instruments market, followed by Europe. The growing presence of drug discovery operations in North America has driven the demand for life science and analytical instruments in recent years. The increasing number of research studies in the healthcare sector is also likely to be a major driver for the life science and analytical instruments market in North America over the forecast period.

Get More Information on Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/life-science-analytical-instruments-market-825

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com