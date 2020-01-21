Latest Research on Menstrual Cup Market Size & Share 2020- Global Growth, Key Company Profile Analysis, Developments Trends Business-Strategies, Opportunities, Future Plans and Growth By-Forecast 2023

Menstrual cups are feminine hygiene products which serve as an alternative to sanitary napkins and tampons. Rising costs of sanitary napkins as well as the growing women workforce in corporations and organizations is expected to drive the global menstrual cup market demand. Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts in its global menstrual cup market report the various drivers, opportunities, and drawbacks backed by statistics, figures, and graphs outlined with predictions for the period between 2018 and 2023 (forecast period).

Menstrual Cup Market Outlook

The global menstrual cup market size is anticipated to balloon to USD 1514.01 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period. The growing population of women globally can drive the market demand significantly till 2023. According to the United Nations, the global population of women is at 3.6 billion, with the number set to steadily rise in developing and developed nations. Awareness of menstrual cups among the populace via government-sponsored campaigns in developing nations can influence the market.

Safety of menstrual cups which has been tested by regulatory agencies as well as immense popularity of brands due to their online presence can drive the global menstrual cup market demand. In addition, online Ads and social media interactions can assist brands in making a mark and facilitate market growth. Various designs and sizes of feminine hygiene products have managed to pique the interest among their consumer base highlighting the vast prospects of the global menstrual cup market growth.

But lack of awareness of the product may stymie its growth.

Menstrual Cup Market Segmentation Analysis

By product, the Menstrual Cup Market has been segmented into reusable and disposable menstrual cup. Reusable cups will dominate the market by accounting for a large market share by 2023. This can be attributed owing to the recyclable nature of these cups ranging from 1 to 5 years depending on the brand. On the other hand, disposable menstrual cups are deemed to enjoy steady growth in the global market owing to its flat design.

By type, the market is segmented into hollow, pointy, flat, and round. The round segment accounted for 43% market share due to the flexibility in the design of these products. It can touch a value of USD 655.76 million by the end of the forecast period. Hollow menstrual cups have a 32% revenue share of the global menstrual cup market and can touch a valuation of USD 495.88 million by 2023.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores, retail outlets, and others. The online store channel segment accounted for 62% market share owing to penetration of e-commerce stores and changing buying patterns of consumers.

Menstrual Cup Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), Americas, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are the regions with a primary focus of interest for the global menstrual cup market.

The Americas are projected to dominate the global market owing to rising awareness among the feminine populace regarding hygiene. Initiatives by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to create awareness among consumers will definitely impact the market growth. Low costs of reusable menstrual cups can also be a significant driver as well as the presence of major manufacturers such as LENA Cup, the Keeper, Inc., Diva International, and others. Europe and APAC follow the Americas in their rankings respectively.

Menstrual Cup Market Competitive Outlook

Diva International Inc., Anigan, Vcup, LadyCup, Me Luna, The Keeper, Inc., Irisana S.A., FemCap, Inc., Lunette, Ruby Life Ltd. are prominent names of the global menstrual cup market.

Industry Update

Okoa has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its patented menstrual cup, Okoa cup. It plans to differentiate itself from its competitors by using medical-grade silicone wrapped around eco-friendly packaging.

