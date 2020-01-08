Lab Automation Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Lab Automation Industry

Description

Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary tactic to research, improve, optimize and capitalize on technologies in the laboratory that facilitate new and improved processes. The amount of automation that any lab requires depends on its workflow.

The most broadly known application of laboratory automation technology is laboratory robotics. More usually, the field of laboratory automation comprises many different automated laboratory instruments, devices software algorithms, and methodologies used to allow, expedite and raise the efficiency and effectiveness of scientific research in laboratories.

Demand Scenario

The global laboratory automation market was USD 3.78 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period

Company Profiles

Tecan Group Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Apricot Designs, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Biosero Inc.

Hudson Robotics Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilson, Inc.

Abbot Diagnostics

Scinomix

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eppendorf

Siemens AG

Hamilton Robotics Inc.

Biomrieux SA

Others

Drivers and Restraints

The key factors driving the market growth are process miniaturization, high demand for lab automation equipment in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics, higher reproducibility and accuracy, and large workforce demand and supply gap.

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to the growing adoption of lab automation systems, execution of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010 and economy stimulus programs such as increased funds for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF), and rise in R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Industry Trends and Updates

The automated workstations segment account for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the high demand for automation in liquid. On the basis of application, the genomics solutions segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR due to the use of automation is on the rise in genomics for high-throughput requirements, providing greater reproducibility and output as compared to manual methods.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Lab Automation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Equipment and Software

5.1. Automated Workstations

5.1.1. Automated Integrated Workstations

5.1.2. Pipetting Systems

5.1.3. Reagent Dispensers

5.1.4. Microplate Washers

5.2. Microplate Readers

5.2.1. Multi-mode Microplate Readers

5.2.1.1. Filter-based Readers

5.2.1.2. Monochromators-based Reader

5.2.1.3. Hybrid Readers

5.2.2. Single-mode Microplate Readers

5.2.2.1. Fluorescence Plate Readers

5.2.2.2. Absorbance Plate Readers

5.2.2.3. Luminescence Plate Readers

5.2.3. Automated Elisa Systems

5.2.4. Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

5.3. Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

5.3.1. Pre-analytical Automated Systems

5.3.2. Post-analytical Automated Systems

5.3.3. Total Lab Automation Systems

5.4. Robotic Systems

5.4.1. Robotic Arms

5.4.2. Track Robots

5.5. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

5.6. Other Equipment (barcode readers, weighing platforms, microplate coolers, tube recognition devices, automated capers/decappers, and bulk loaders)

5.7. Software

5.7.1. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

5.7.2. Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN)

5.7.3. Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

5.7.4. Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

6. Global Lab Automation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

6.1. Drug Discovery

6.1.1. High-Throughput Screening

6.1.2. Compound Weighing and Dissolution

6.1.3. ADME Screening

6.1.4. Other Drug Discovery Applications

6.2. Clinical Diagnostics

6.2.1. Pre-Analytics/Sample Preparation

6.2.2. Sample Distribution, Splitting, and Archiving

6.2.3. Elisa

6.2.4. Other Clinical Diagnostics Applications

6.3. Genomics Solutions

6.3.1. Genotyping

6.3.2. Next-Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation

6.3.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.3.4. DNA/RNA Quantification and Normalization

6.3.5. Other Genomics Solutions

6.4. Proteomics Solutions

6.4.1. Protein Purification and Crystallography

6.4.2. Maldi Plate Spotting

6.5. Other Applications

7. Global Lab Automation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Type

8. Global Lab Automation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by End User

9. Global Lab Automation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share Analysis

10.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

11. Company Profiles

12. Investment Opportunities

Continued…

