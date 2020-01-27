Knee & Hip Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Knee & Hip Industry

Description

Knee and hip are complex joints in the body. The knee joins the thigh bone (femur) to the shin bone (tibia), whereas the hip joint is a ball-socket synovial joint formed between the os coxa (hip bone) and the femur. To treat knee and hip disorders, implants and surgeries are performed so as to keep the chronic pain at bay and help permit a good level of activity.

Hip joint supports the motion of the human body and is responsible for supporting the body weight. The need for hip replacement arises due to problems like arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, development dysplasia or a fracture possibly. Whereas, the need for knee replacement arises due to disorders like tendinitis, gout, dislocation or meniscus tears.

The global knee & hip market is mature and is experiencing rapid innovations, especially in the knee segment. Knee & hip market of the US is the largest market globally because of its strong dynamics and a great scope of innovation in the region. The growth factors of the global market include rise in elderly population, simplification of minimal-invasive surgery, growth in the emerging economies, and rise in ageing demographics. The market is trending with innovation of new technologies and therapies, growth of knee & hip care centers, and use of robotics in replacement surgeries.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global knee & hip market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market in detail. The top notch players in the market exhibit a very close competition. The report profiles Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Knee

1.2 Knee Surgery

1.3 Hip

1.4 Hip Surgery

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Orthopedics Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Orthopedics Market by Segment

2.3 Global Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Knee & Hip Market by Segment

2.4.1 Global Knee Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global Hip Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Knee & Hip Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adult Population in the US

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.1.3 Growing Knee and Hip Market in Emerging Economies

4.1.4 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.5 Escalating Obese Population

4.1.6 Rise in Global Aging Demographics

4.2 Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Introduction of New Technologies & Therapies

4.2.2 Advancements in Knee & Hip Replacement Surgeries

4.2.3 Growth of Knee and Hip Care at Surgery Centers

4.2.4 Robotics Adoption in Knee & Hip Procedures

4.3 Challenges and Issues

4.3.1 Tough Regulatory Approvals

4.3.2 Restricted Reimbursements

4.3.3 High Cost of Surgeries and Therapies

4.3.4 Lack of Trained Healthcare Workers

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Johnson & Johnson (Depuy/Synthes)

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Stryker Corporation

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Smith & Nephew

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

