Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Iron is among the vital minerals present in the human body. It is one of the components of hemoglobin, the substance present in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body through blood, and oxygen is further utilized by the cells to produce energy required to perform all the required functions. Therefore, decline in the body’s supply of iron can lead to severe problems. The balance of iron in the body primarily is a combined result of three dynamics- intake, losses and metabolic demand.

Intravenous (I.V.) treatment, in a broad sense, covers all the types of medications delivered intravenously, i.e. directly into the vein, through intravenous (I.V.) drip. Compared to the other routes of infusing medications, the intravenous route is the fastest way to deliver fluids and medications throughout the body. Also, this method ensures 100% bioavailability, which means that the chemicals delivered are fully absorbed by the body.

The report “Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market” provides a comprehensive study of iron product market and I.V. iron market globally. It also provides detailed information for key regional markets of I.V iron industry. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The major players in the industry, Galenica Group, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Allergan are being profiled. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

The key factors driving the growth of I.V. iron drugs market are growing ageing population, growing urbanization, increase in number of dialysis cases, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing life expectancy rate. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are paradigm shift from oral iron drugs to intravenous iron drugs and introduction of first generation drugs InFeD and Dexeferrum. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by potential risks of I.V. iron.

Table of Content

1. I.V. Iron Market – An Overview

1.1 Iron in Human Body: An Introduction

1.2 I.V. Iron Application Areas

1.3 I.V. Iron Applications in Nephrology

1.4 Iron Deficiency – Anemia

1.5 Iron Therapies for Anemia Treatment

2. Global Iron Product Market Analysis

2.1 Global Iron Product Market by Value

2.2 Global Iron Product Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Iron Product Market by Segments

3. Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market Analysis

3.1 Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market by Value

3.2 Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market by Product Category

3.4 Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market Share by Product Category

3.5 Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market Share by Segments

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US

4.2 Europe

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Ageing Population

5.1.2 Growing Urbanization

5.1.3 Increase in Number of Dialysis Cases

5.1.4 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.5 Increasing Life Expectancy Rate

5.2 Market Trends

5.2.1 Paradigm Shift from Oral Iron Drugs to Intravenous Iron Drugs

5.2.2 Introduction of First Generation Drugs InFeD and Dexeferrum

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Potential Risks of I.V. Iron

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Comparison between Injectafer, Venofer, INFeD and Feraheme

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Galenica Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 AMAG Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Allergan plc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Risk Factors for CKD

Global Iron Product Market by Value (2011-2016)

Global Iron Product Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Iron Product Market by Segments (2016)

Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market by Value (2010-2016)

Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market by Product Category (2010-2016)

Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market Share by Product Category (2016)

Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market Share by Segments (2016)

The US I.V. Iron Drug Market by Value (2010-2016)

The US I.V. Iron Drug Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

The US I.V. Iron Drug Market by Product Category (2010-2016)

The US I.V. Iron Drug Market Share by Product Category (2016)

The US Non-dialysis I.V. Iron Drug Market by Volume (2010-2016)

The US Non-dialysis I.V. Iron Drug Market Forecast by Volume (2010-2016)

The US Non-dialysis I.V. Iron Drug Market Share by Product (2016)

European I.V. Iron Drug Market by Value (2010-2016)

European I.V. Iron Drug Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

European I.V. Iron Drug Market by Product Category (2010-2016)

European I.V. Iron Drug Market Share by Product Category (2016)

Global Ageing Population (2007-2016)

Global Urban Population (2007-2016)

Global Dialysis Patients (2012-2016)

Global Dialysis Patients by Type (2016)

Global Healthcare Expenditure (2007-2016)

Global Life Expectancy Rate (2007-2016)

Comparison between Injectafer, Venofer, INFeD and Feraheme

Galenica’s Net Sales Share by Business Segments (2016)

Galenica’s Net Sales Share by Region (2016)

Galenica’s Net Sales and Net Profit (2012-2016)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)

Allergan Plc.’s Revenue Business Segment (2016)

Allergan Plc.’s Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)

Continued…

