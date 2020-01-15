Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Share 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Examine the Global Industry

The global prevalence of primary immunodeficiency is rising, giving impetus to the global intravenous immunoglobulins market. A report is published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULINS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2025,” offers in-depth insights into the market. As per the report, in 2017 the global market was worth US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The market is anticipated to further expand at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$ 15,789.1 by the end of 2025. In terms of indication, the report classifies the global market in primary immunodeficiency, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and others. Primary immunodeficiency was leading the market in 2017. The segment accounted for 28.6% of the global market in 2017. During the forecast period 2018-2025, the segment is likely to witness expansion at an impressive pace. Diagnosis of primary immunodeficiency is gaining momentum and encouraging the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulins.

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Application in Hospitals to Rise Persistently

Intravenous immunoglobulin is the most common route of administration of immunoglobulins, which is the chief driver of the global market. The rising demand from hospitals and specialty clinics is anticipated to encourage the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulins. Furthermore, key companies are increasingly investing in research and development of advanced intravenous immunoglobulins. Such researches are likely to enable growth in the market over the forecast period. Immunoglobulins are proven to be one of the best treatment options for various immune diseases. Owing to the high popularity of immunoglobulins, the market is foreseen to witness high demand.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/intravenous-immunoglobulins-market-100593

North America to Continue Dominating Global Market

The North America intravenous immunoglobulins market was worth US$ 5,587.4 Mn in 2017. The region is further expected to emerge dominant over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients in the region is anticipated to drive the regional market. Moreover, in terms of dominance of route of administration, intravenous (IV) is the most dominating type in developing nations. This is likely to enable growth in market. Besides this, the advanced intravenous immunoglobulins are being rapidly adopted in developed nations. This in response is fueling the demand in market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR. Owing to the high prevalence of primary immunodeficiency in Asian population, the market is foreseen to witness demand for immunoglobulin.

Intravenous Immunoglobulins (IVIG) Market Segmentation

By Indication

Primary Immunodeficiency

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)

Others

By Form

Liquid

Lyophilized

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

North America (the U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

