Intraocular Lens Market Global Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Segments, Regional Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2026

The global intraocular lens (IOL) market size is projected to reach USD 5,318.8 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 3,159.3 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type [Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens (Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric Intraocular Lens, and Others)], By Material [Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and Foldable (Hydrophobic Acrylic, Hydrophilic Acrylic, and Silicone & Collamer)], By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the market is set to gain impetus from the rising number of NGOs offering free cataract surgeries and eye examinations.

The report covers:

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

HOYA Corporation

STAAR SURGICAL

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

Hanita Lenses

SIFI S.p.A

Biotech

Other key market players

Rising Government Initiatives to Eliminate Cataract Will Boost Growth

The incidence of cataracts is rising at a rapid rate nowadays. It is, in turn, causing huge health as well as an economic burden in several countries. Therefore, the governments of these countries are launching various initiatives to eliminate cataracts. One such global initiative is called ‘Vision 2020’. It was put forward by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to remove the major causes of avoidable blindness from the world. Additionally, the governments are conducting eye checkup camps and launching favorable reimbursement policies to achieve their target of Vision 2020. It is expected to augment the intraocular lens market growth during the forecast period.

Monofocal IOL Segment to Lead Stoked by Favorable Government Reimbursement Policies

By type, the market is grouped into premium intraocular lens and monofocal intraocular lens. Amongst these, the monofocal intraocular lens is expected to lead by gaining the maximum IOL market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising number of favorable government reimbursement policies as well as cost-effective nature.

The premium intraocular lens segment, on the other hand, consists of sub-segments, namely, toric intraocular lens, multifocal intraocular lens, and others. This segment has less penetration as compared to monofocal IOLs. This mainly occurs as multiple government-aided insurance policies do not cover the cost of premium intraocular lens. Thus, the patient has to pay for the same from their expenses. However, this segment is anticipated to showcase growth during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for toric lenses and their possession of numerous benefits.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Cataract – For Key Countries/Regions Number of Cataract Surgery – For Key Countries/Regions Overview of Government Cataract Initiatives Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions New Product Launches Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Monofocal Intraocular Lens Premium Intraocular Lens Multifocal Intraocular Lens Toric Intraocular Lens Others Stimulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) Foldable Hydrophobic Acrylic Hydrophilic Acrylic Silicone & Collamer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Specialty Clinics Academic & Research Institutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



