Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2020: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Regional Forecast | Fortune Business Insights™

A study by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has found that around 30.3 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others is boosting the global injectable drug delivery market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026” predicts the global market to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The global market was worth US$ 440.5 Bn in 2018, and by the end of 2026, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,135.1 Bn.

Leading Players operating in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

SHL Group

BD

Insulet Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Elcam Medical

Ypsomed AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/injectable-drug-delivery-market-101044

Introduction of Novel Injectable Drug Delivery to Propel Growth in North America

Currently, the market in North America is exhibiting the highest CAGR owing to the rapid adoption of advanced and innovative injectable drug delivery. Moreover, injectable drug users are increasing as these devices are preferred owing to their therapeutic and convenience benefits. The amplified prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others is driving the injectable drug delivery market size in North America.

As per the National Cancer Institute, around 1,735,350 cancer cases were registered in the U.S. With the help of an injectable device; chemotherapy drugs are delivered to cancer patients with ease. Another factor responsible for injectable drug delivery growth is the presence of major manufacturers in North America. This further increases the adoption of injectable drug delivery systems. These manufacturers are planning to develop innovative drug delivery such as auto-injectors, smart wearables, among others in the years to come. Against this backdrop, the market is likely to grow in the forecast period in North America. As per the report, the market was valued at US$ 156.8 Bn in the year 2018.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of key diseases – For key countries, 2018 New product launch Overview of technological advancements in injectable drug delivery Pricing analysis Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Conventional Injectable Pre-filled Syringes Auto-injectors Pen-injectors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Autoimmune Disorders Diabetes Pain Management Aesthetic Treatments Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Subcutaneous Intravenous Intramuscular Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Hospitals Home Care Settings Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Segmentation:

By Device Type Conventional Injectable Pre-filled Syringes Auto-injectors Pen-injectors Others

By Application Autoimmune Disorders Diabetes Pain Management Aesthetic Treatments Others

By Route of Administration Subcutaneous Intravenous Intramuscular Others

By End-User Hospitals Home Care Settings Clinics Others

By Geography North America (the USA and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/injectable-drug-delivery-market-101044

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Injectable Drug Delivery Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Injectable Drug Delivery Market growth?

Related Report:

Medical Waste Management Market 2020 | Global Research and Clinical Trends to Watch

Top Research and Clinical Trends in Artificial Organs Market 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs