Infusion Pumps and Devices Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Infusion Pumps and Devices -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Infusion devices are used in all clinical settings, such as hospitals, physicians’ clinics, ambulatory care centers and nursing facilities and are essential tools for providing preoperative, intraoperative and postoperative care, critical care and pain management. Extensive research in the field of infusion devices has expanded their functionality, with diversified uses ranging from fluid administration to intravenous delivery of medicines. In recent years, the use of infusion pumps has increased, creating intense demand for smart insulin pumps, chemotherapy pumps, patient controlled analgesia pumps and various other types of infusion devices. This has led to a steady and lucrative market for the devices.

Research and development (R&D) spending, along with increasing competition, and new technologies are giving the market a new direction. The new advancements, new product launches and changing lifestyles will influence market growth in the foreseeable future. This study looks at almost all the systems affected by these factors.

Acquisition strategies and collaborations by companies are also covered in this report. This study also discusses the strength and weaknesses of each type/technology in light of the new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.

Scope of The Study

Infusion pumps and devices range from very simple mechanical devices to sophisticated microprocessor-controlled pumps. This report focuses on the global market of infusion devices and applications as medical equipment. This report focuses on the global market of infusion pumps and devices, providing an updated review including basic design and its applications in various arenas of biomedical and healthcare sectors. The report covers the total market, which includes two broad categories: general infusion pumps and devices, and specialty infusion pumps and devices. General pumps and devices are categorized into large volume infusion pumps, ambulatory and disposable pumps, syringe infusion and chemotherapy pumps. Specialty pumps are categorized as enteral, patient-controlled analgesics (PCA), insulin pumps and implantable pumps.

The report also covers the market for infusion devices by the end user, with emphasis on the usage of infusion pumps and devices in therapeutic categories and various disease sectors. The end users for infusion devices considered in the report are diabetes, anesthesia and analgesia, oncology and blood disorders, nutrition, other applications such as treatment of diseases like congestive heart failure, Parkinson’s disease, hemophilia and immune deficiencies.

The scope of the study is global. WGR Research analyzed each market and its application, regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market

projections and market shares. The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and emerging markets. The emerging market covers countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, etc.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the infusion devices industry. The key market players include Animas Corp., Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, I-Flow Corp., Hospira Inc., Insulet Corp., Medtronic, Moog Inc. and Smiths Medical.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for infusion pumps used for continuous or intermittent administration of medications (including antibiotics), nutrients, and analgesics.

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2014 and 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Coverage of medical, scientific, technological, social, and economic issues associated with this market.

– Evaluation of the current market and variable factors of each category of diagnostic or therapeutic product.

– Discussion of changes to the regulatory environment and delivery infrastructure due to healthcare reform in the U.S. and other countries, and the rapid changes in product offerings following a series of high-profile product recalls.

– Examination of the transition to “smart pump” technology and the complex systems that complement and compete with infusion pumps as modes of treatment.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

