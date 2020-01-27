Immunosuppressants Market is Expected To Reach $42,511.37 Million By 2026, at a growing CAGR of 14.7%

Rise in autoimmune disorders, and increase in demand for organ transplantation propels the growth of the global immunosuppressant market. North America held the highest share in 2018.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Immunosuppressants industry was estimated at $13.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $42.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, key investment pockets, market size & share, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in autoimmune disorders, and increase in demand for organ transplantation propels the growth of the global immunosuppressant market. On the other hand, lack of awareness toward organ transplantation hampers the growth to certain extent. However, various growth prospects in emerging economies are expected to provide opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6288

On the basis of drug class, the calcineurin inhibitors segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global immunosuppressant market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the study period. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.2% by 2026. This is attributed to increased adoption of these drugs during organ transplantation.

Based on indication, the autoimmune disorders segment contributed to nearly half of the global immunosuppressant market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as arthritis. On the other hand, the organ transplantation segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.5% by 2026. Rise in use of these drugs during organ transplantation has boosted the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global immunosuppressant market. This is due to increase in incidence of auto-immune disorders in this region. However, the region across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the estimated period. Increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in disposable incomes, and government regulations toward making immunosuppressant drugs available for patients contribute to the market growth.

For Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6288

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019 – 2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2019 – 2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Drug class, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

The key market players discussed in the research include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mylan Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Sanofi S.A, Novartis AG, Inc.

Related Reports:

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Infectious Immunology Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research