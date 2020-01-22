Immunoglobulin Market 2020: Global Top Leading Countries Companies | Drivers, Consumption, Trends, Revenue, Forces Analysis, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025

Rising at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2025, the global immunoglobulins market is forecast to remain strong through the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “IMMUNOGLOBULINS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2025” states that the global market was worth US$ 10,750.0 Mn in 2017. The market is further expected to reach US$ 18,378.0 Mn by the end of 2025.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is bifurcated into intravenous and subcutaneous. The intravenous segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Intravenous is foreseen to hold its position as the dominant segment through the forecast period 2018-2025. However, the segment’s growth is likely to deccelerate during the forecast period. Meanwhile, frequent product launches will enable growth in the subcutaneous segment.

CSL Behring

Grifols

S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Upgrade in Intervention Technology to Propel Growth

The increasing cases of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and primary immunodeficiency (PI) are the major factors anticipated to drive the global immunoglobulins market. Furthermore, technological upgrades in the administration methods are likely to fuel the demand for immunoglobulins test and structure.

CUVITRU, a subcutaneous immunoglobulin introduced by Shire to facilitate the treatment of primary immunodeficiency, is the only 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin in the U.S. without proline. Such launches are likely to enable growth in the global immunoglobulins market.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/immunoglobulins-market-100571

Shire to Gain from CUVITRU’s Approval

The competition in the global immunoglobulins market is increasing owing to the prevailing opportunities. In 2017 Grifols, S.A. was leading the global market. Grifols owns a diverse product portfolio and that is helping the organization to have major gains. The company holds a major share in various regional markets also.

