Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Global Market Research Forecast For Year 2020 to 2025 Covers Industry Statistics, Facts and Figures with Key Players’ Profile

QY Research recently published a report titled, “Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. In 2018, the global image guided and robot assisted surgery market size was US$2557.32 mn and it is expected to reach US$6335.44 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 13.91% during 2019-2025.

Market to Grow Drastically as it Helps Overcome Limitations in Minimally-invasive Surgeries

The growing technological advancements in healthcare industry has led to the development of image guided and robot assisted surgeries. These surgeries were developed to reduce surgical errors and in order to enhance surgeon’s performance. These procedures have resulted in development of tools such as three-dimensional imaging systems, microscopic cameras, remote navigation, motion sensors, and robotic catheter control systems.

Also, as these procedures further reduce complications and simultaneously shorten patient’s hospital stay. The rise in spinal and neurological injuries, which need treatments with minimum surgical errors has further boosted the market.

Urology Surgery Segment to Drastically Witness Rise in the Market

The urology surgery segment will show higher adoption of image guided and robot assisted surgeries as prostate and kidney cancer, urinary blockage, and bladder cancer surgeries are complex to perform. Thus, urgent need to conduct the surgeries with precision in expected to boost the segment.

North America to Lead Market Owing to Higher Adoption of Medical Robots

North America to observe a significant growth due to high investments from governments and private health organizations. Also increasing demand for robotic procedures and adoption of medical robots for complex interventions will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Manufacturers to Focus on Increasing Manufacturing Capacity of Imaging Products

Intuitive Surgical recently announced its acquisition of Schölly Fiberoptic’s robotic endoscope business. This acquisition is expected to integrate Schölly’s robotic endoscope manufacturing line two Schölly sites into Intuitive operations, robotic manufacturing line in Denzlingen and Biebertal, Germany; and the repair site in Worcester, Mass., USA. With this acquisition the company is expected to strengthen the supply chain and increase its manufacturing capacity for imaging products.

The major companies included in the report include Philips, Medtronic, Siemens, BrainLAB, Hitachi, Stryker, XION, 7D Surgical, Smith & Nephew, GE Healthcare, Integra LifeSciences, Zimmer Biomet, Karl Storz, Claron Technology, and others.

