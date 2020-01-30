Hybrid Operating Room Market will Hit $1,804 Million By 2026, at a CAGR of 11.7%

Increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and rise in regulatory approvals drive the growth of the global hybrid operating room market. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the study period. However, the intraoperative diagnostic system segment dominated the market in 2018.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hybrid operating room market accounted for $744.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner $1.80 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and rise in regulatory approvals drive the growth of the global hybrid operating room market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with hybrid operating room hinders the market growth. However, untapped potential in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6294

The global hybrid operating room market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into the intraoperative diagnostic system, operating room fixtures, communication systems, and others. The communication systems segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2026. However, the intraoperative diagnostic system segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market.

Based on application, the market is divided into cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgeries, and others. The cardiovascular surgery segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hybrid operating room market. However, the neurosurgery segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.2% through 2026.

The global hybrid operating room market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the study period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for three-fifths of the market.

For purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6294

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019 – 2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2019 – 2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Product, By Application, By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

The global hybrid operating room market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Alvo Medical, Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG), GE Healthcare, IMRIS Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Trumpf Medical System, Inc.), Mizuho Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).

Related Reports:

Noninvasive Cancer Diagnostics and Technologies Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026

Top 10 Noninvasive Diagnostics Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research