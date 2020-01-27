Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Industry

Description

HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) is a retrovirus which causes HIV infection and attacks the CD-4 cells (T-cells) in the immune system of human body. HIV reduces the number of T-cells in the body and makes the immune system vulnerable to life-threatening infections and cancers. An infected person cannot get rid of this virus properly but its effects can be reduced with the treatment.

HIV does not get spread easily into human. Only certain body fluids of an infected person can transmit HIV into others. HIV never gets transmitted through casual contacts like handshakes, sharing food or water. It has certain transmission ways including blood transmission of an infected person to non-infected person, exchange of body fluids like semen, pre-seminal or vaginal fluids during unprotected physical contacts and from a mother to child during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

HIV therapeutics market is likely to witness a growth with increasing demand for single tablet regimens and growth of HIV diagnostic market is expected to be driven by increasing technological advancements in diagnosis tests.

Middle East and Africa are the major contributors to the global HIV market supported by increased prevalence of HIV due to rising drug abuse and unprotected physical contacts among adolescents. Asia-Pacific is likely to experience further growth of HIV market due to recent development in HIV treatments.

The global HIV market is expected to grow in future due to decreasing HIV related death rates, low awareness of HIV transmission and government initiatives to promote HIV treatment. Key trends of this market include progressing HIV drug under pipeline, increasing adoption of STR and Development of technologically advanced diagnostic products. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including decreasing global HIV funds, social stigma and discrimination and treatment failures.

The report “Global HIV Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S along with the global market. The report profiles players of the market including Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Co., Gilead and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 HIV

2. Global HIV Market

2.1 Global HIV Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global HIV Therapeutics Market by Drug Class

2.2.1 Global Integrase Inhibitor Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Global NNRTI Market Forecast by Value

2.2.3 Global Protease Inhibitor Market Forecast by Value

2.3 HIV Therapeutics Market by Brand

2.4 HIV Diagnostic Market Forecast by Value

2.5 HIV Diagnostic Market by Type

2.5.1 Global CD4 Tests Market Forecast by Value

2.5.2 Global Viral Load Tests Market Forecast by Value

2.6 HIV Patient Population

2.7 HIV Patient Population Forecast

2.8 HIV Patient Population by Region

2.9 New HIV Infected Population

2.10 New HIV Infected Population Forecast

2.11 New HIV Infected Population by Region

2.12 HIV Patient Population on ART

2.13 HIV Patient Population on ART Forecast

2.14 HIV Patient Population on ART by Region

3. Regional HIV Market

3.1 The U.S. HIV Patient Population Forecast

3.2 The U.S. Diagnosed HIV Population Forecast

3.3 The U.S HIV Population on ART Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Decreasing HIV related Death Rates

4.1.2 Low Awareness of HIV Transmission

4.1.3 Government Initiative to Promote HIV Treatment

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Progressing HIV Drugs Under Pipeline

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of STR

4.2.3 Development of Technologically Advanced Diagnostic Products

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Decreasing Global HIV Funds

4.3.2 Social Stigma and Discrimination

4.3.3 Treatment Failures

5. Competition

5.1 Market Share by Company

5.2 Revenue Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Merck & Co.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Gilead

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Lifecycle of HIV

Classes of Drugs with their Functions

Global HIV Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global HIV Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (2016)

Global Integrase Inhibitor Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global NNRTI Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Protease Inhibitor Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global HIV Therapeutics Market by Brand (2016)

Global HIV Diagnostic Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global HIV Diagnostic Market by Type (2016)

Global CD4 Tests Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Viral Load Tests Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global HIV Patient Population (2012-2016)

Global HIV Patient Population Forecast (2017-2021)

Global HIV Patient Population by Region (2016)

Global New HIV Infected Patient Population (2012-2016)

Global New HIV Infected Patient Population Forecast (2017-2021)

Global New HIV Infected Patient Population by Region (2016)

Global HIV Population on ART (2012-2016)

Global HIV Population Forecast on ART (2017-2021)

Global HIV Population on ART by Region (2016)

Continued…

