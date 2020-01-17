How Worldwide Trends are Creating Waves in the Coronary Stents Market in 2020

With the rising demand for drug eluting stents, the global coronary stents market is prognosticated to witness rapid growth in the coming years. In a report, titled, “Coronary Stents Market Size, Share and Gl obal Trend By Deployment (Self and Balloon-expandable), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Stent, Bare Metal Stent, Covered Stent and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Catheterization Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025”, Fortune Business Insights identifies various factors enabling growth in the market. As per the report, the global coronary stents market is expected to reach a value of US$ 8,414.5 Mn by 2025, from US$ 5,244.9 Mn in 2017, with a promising CAGR of 6.1%.

Increasing Demand for Self-Expandable Stents to Augment Growth

Manufacturers have introduced next generation drugs in the drug eluting stents segment. The widespread distribution of drug eluting systems around the world is likely to help this segment emerge dominant. In 2017, the drug eluting stents systems segment accounted for 65.8% share in the market. This segment is also expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Similarly, the self-expandable stents segment will show faster growth among other segments based on deployment. This is owing to the expansion of the regional and local markets for coronary stent material across the globe. In addition to this, clinically proven efficiency of self-expandable stents as compared to its counterparts will boost the coronary stents market.

Market Segmentation:

By Stent Type

Drug-Eluting Stent

Bioresorbable Stent

Bare Metal Stent

Covered Stent

Others

By Deployment

Self-expandable

Balloon-expandable

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Catheterization Labs

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

