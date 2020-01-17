How Worldwide Trends are Creating Waves in the Adalimumab Biosimilar Market in 2020

The global adalimumab biosimilar market is poised to experience a steady growth period owing to the rising incidence of arthritis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rheumatoid arthritis affects 0.3 to 1% of people in the developed countries and about 50% of them are forced to quit their jobs after the onset of the disease. On the other hand, osteoarthritis hits 9.6% of men and 18% of women over the age of 60 globally. The Arthritis Foundation predicts that 78 million Americans will be suffering from arthritis by 2040, with 54 million already affected by it. The global adalimumab biosimilar market stands to gain from this growing prevalence as adalimumab is an effective treatment option for various kinds of arthritis.

The report covers:

Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/adalimumab-biosimilar-market-100594

Leading Players operating in the Adalimumab Biosimilar Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Zydus Cadila

Alfred E. Tiefenbacher

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Cipla Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Reliance Life Sciences

Proliferation of Skin Disorders to Fuel the Market

According to the WHO, skin afflictions are the most commonly affecting disorders harming human health. The WHO estimates that around 900 million people in the world suffer from skin diseases at any given point of time. Many of these skin disorders lead to lifelong disfigurement, stigma, and disability and treating them effectively has become major concern for health organizations the world over. In this backdrop, adalimumab biosimilar has emerged as a viable treatment option for chronic skin diseases such as eczema. This factor can considerably swell the global adalimumab biosimilar market size in the forecast period. A biosimilar is a biological product having characteristics similar to those of its biologic reference product and targets specific areas in the immune system to treat the disease. Owing to its multiple advantages, especially in treating psoriasis, adalimumab biosimilar is emerging as a preferred option to tackle skin disorders.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/adalimumab-biosimilar-market-100594

Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases to Drive the Market in North America

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association estimates that around 50 million Americans suffer from some kind of autoimmune disease. Moreover, the healthcare costs of treating these diseases is close to USD 100 billion annually. This, along with an increasing aged population, is expected to give North America the largest percentage of the global adalimumab biosimilar market share during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population and increasing public and private investment in pharmaceuticals are factors that will propel the market in Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by the growing investments in medicine research.

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Segmentation:

By Product

Exemptia

Adalirel

Cipleumab

Others

By Distribution channel

Hospitals pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/adalimumab-biosimilar-market-100594

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Adalimumab Biosimilar Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Adalimumab Biosimilar Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Related Reports:

Robotic Surgical Systems Market Covering Size, Industry Share, Regional Outlook, Trends and forecast to 2026

Autotransfusion Devices Market 2020: Size Overview by Industry Trends, Share, Growth Factor and Analysis to 2026

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy Treatment Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures | Worldwide Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Segments to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs