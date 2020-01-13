Hepatitis C Drug Market Share 2020 | Comprehensive analysis, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast Report 2026

The hepatitis C drugs market will derive growth impetus from the high prevalence of hepatitis C across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hepatitis C Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 7,866.6 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market is projected to reach US$ 7,351.7 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of -0.9% in the forecast period. Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes severe damage such as inflammation of the liver and can spread through contaminated blood. The advanced stages of hepatitis C can also lead to liver damage, thereby creating severe health risks. The severity of hepatitis C has created a huge emphasis on the research and development of drugs associated with the treatment of this disease.

The report covers:

Global Hepatitis C Drug Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Hepatitis C Drug Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AbbVie Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Huge Hepatitis C Patient Pool Will Offer Growth Opportunities for the Market in North America

The high prevalence of hepatitis C has created a need for efficient drugs at low cost. Fortune Business Insights has identified increasing hepatitis C incidence as a primary growth driver. The increased adoption of hepatitis C drugs will favor the growth of the market in North America. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the hepatitis C drugs market in North America will witness considerable growth, driven by the high demand for hepatitis C drugs. Furthermore, recent drug advancements will fuel the demand for related drugs, subsequently aiding market growth. Fortune Business Insights states that the hepatitis C drugs market in North America was valued at US$ 3,736.6 Mn in 2018.

Increasing Drug Approvals Will Favor Market Growth

The escalating demand for hepatitis C drugs has yielded several regulatory approvals for associated drugs. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that increasing regulatory approvals for related drugs and recombinant products will constitute an increase in the global hepatitis C drugs market value in the coming years. The hepatitis C drugs industry has witnessed numerous drug approvals in recent years driven by the increasing fatality rate of the disease.

In April 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration passed approval for Mavyret for the treatment of hepatitis C in pediatric patients. The Mavyret was the first treatment for all genotypes of hepatitis C. The 2017 approval for the same drug was aimed at the treatment of hepatitis C, but in patients without cirrhosis or mild cirrhosis of the liver. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that AbbVie’s successful drug approval will help the company generate a substantial amount of hepatitis C market value. The report includes some major regulatory approvals of recent times and gauges the impact of these drug approvals on the global hepatitis C drugs market.

