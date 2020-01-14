HealthChampion Digital Platform at CES 2020

Though CES in Las Vegas is an annual show of the latest gadgetry that companies around the world have been developing, there are also other players that are trying to make an impact in their own ways.

We ran into one of the co-founders of HealthChampion, a Chicago-based digital health platform that is working on making medical data easily accessible to patients and clinicians and useful to improve outcomes, achieve cost savings, and lead to a more well-rounded healthcare system.

Here’s Reynaldo Villar pitching his company’s offerings and what it intends to do with medically relevant data:

Link: HealthChampion homepage…