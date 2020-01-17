Healthcare IoT Security Market -Global Size, Share, Opportunities, Competitive, Landscape, Growth, Factors, Statistics Data, IoT Trends and Regional Forecast To 2025

Growing Application of IoT in Healthcare Driving the Global Healthcare IoT Security Market

Healthcare IoT Security Global Market Research Report: Information by Component (Solution and Services), Service Type (Consulting Services, Risk Assessment Services, Design & Integration Services and Managed Security Services), Security Type (Application, Cloud, Endpoint and Network), Application (Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices and Biotechnology) Solutions Type (Analytics, Encryption, Data Loss Protection, Identity and Access Management and Unified Threat Management) and Region– With expected to 39.44% CAGR and USD 130,629.55 Million by 2025-IoT in Healthcare Market offers Size, Share, Analysis, Leading players, global demand, Challenges and Opportunities …..

Health IoT in on the rise, which reflecting into a greater need for healthcare IoT security. Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global healthcare IoT security market will grow at 40% CAGR between 2016 and 2021. Rapid adoption of IoT in healthcare has led to an increased concern over patient data privacy. IoT security solutions market has tremendous growth potential and likely to reach a valuation of USD 25.99 Bn by the year 2021 up from USD 4.7 billion in 2016.

Healthcare organizations are striving for optimizing operations and delivering high quality patient care where IoT can play an important role. However, the ecosystem of connected devices in the healthcare also creates greater risk of cyberattacks and data theft.

Healthcare IoT is gaining traction due to advantages such as cost-efficiency, quick service delivery and streamlining of operations. There are various types of healthcare wearable, which can be connected to networks. These devices are able to receive and transfer critical information. IoT application in healthcare is expected to expand further in the years to come as care giving processes become more dynamic. This, in turn, will necessitate deployment of robust healthcare IoT security solutions.

Global Healthcare IoT Security Market: Segmental Overview

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted on the basis of devices, solutions, and services.

Based on devices, the market has been segmented into IOT stationary devices, IOT ingestible devices¸ real time health monitoring devices and IOT smart devices (mHealth). Based on solutions, the market has been segmented into network security, endpoint security, application security, content security and cloud security. By services, the market has been segmented into risk assessment services, managed security services, consulting services, design & integration services and others

Global Healthcare IoT Security Market: Regional Segmentation

The regions covered in the report includes Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Americas. In terms of revenue, Americas account for the lion’s share of the global healthcare IoT security market. Rapid digitization of healthcare systems in countries such the U.S. and Canada is propelling in the region. Early adoption and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in these are major market drivers. Demand for healthcare IoT security solutions is expected grow further in the region is forthcoming years. Revenues are expected to grow at an impressive pace during the forecast period.

APAC hold tremendous market potential. The APAC market is touted to exhibit the highers CAGR during the review period. Rapid growth of the healthcare sector along with improving healthcare technological capabilities is driving IoT adoption in various healthcare verticals in the region. Security is becoming a crucial aspect in IoT driven healthcare services.

Global Healthcare IoT Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global healthcare IoT security market include

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Sophos Ltd. (U.K.)

Inside Secure SA (France)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Industry News

Aruba, a California-based healthcare technology subsidiary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise company recently announced that its mobile-first network with ArubaOS 8 has been integrated with Vancouver Clinic digital services to secure mobility. This aimed towards improving service efficiency and improve care giving. The operating system is going to be deployed in Vancouver Clinic’s new neighbourhood clinics and seven regional locations.

British telecommunication company BT, network technology company WM5G, and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) have reportedly partnered to bring novel technologies for front-line staff to diagnose patients faster. This partnership is focused toward integrating advanced wireless technologies to perform remote diagnostics by paramedics and also connect them with clinicians at a hospital for further assistance.

