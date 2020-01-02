Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2019 Precise Outlook – Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ClearData Networks Inc., Nuance Communications, Sectra AB, GE Healthcare, etc

Global Healthcare Computing Market driven by the adoption of IT in healthcare

according to the analysis by market research future (MRFR), the global healthcare cloud computing market is slated to acquire a significant market valuation at a striking CAGR over the review period.

The of the global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth is influenced by the technological advancements and rising healthcare expenditure taking place in the healthcare and IT industry, along with the need to manage the data produced by the healthcare industry worldwide daily. This has led to the deployment of cloud computing and ground-breaking analytical devices for improved operational effectiveness. Cloud computing has also introduced new avenues for global market players for the security of medical data and has led to the adoption of modern, advanced cybersecurity tools across developed and developing nations, which is likely to grow and contribute to the global market share over the forecast period.

The rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) has also accelerated the adoption of cloud computing in the healthcare sector. Cloud computing has enabled healthcare market players to attain higher revenue generation, reduce IT infrastructure costs, and advance the healthcare sector globally. The market exhibits a vast scope of growth opportunities and is anticipated to continue to be considered lucrative in the evaluation period. The competitive scenario of the global healthcare cloud computing market is likely to witness severe competition and is encouraging the entry of new and emerging market players, especially in developing nations. The security of the confidential healthcare data is the shifting focus of the market players for the scope of growth opportunities it presents. Technological innovations are accessible regularly for the advancement of security and protection of the data. The trend is likely to contribute substantially to the market over the review period.

Key Players

The key players identified in the global healthcare cloud computing market are

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.,

athenahealth Inc.,

CareCloud Corporation,

Carestream Corporation,

Cerner Corporation,

ClearData Networks Inc.,

Dell Inc.,

GE Healthcare,

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation,

Merge Healthcare Inc.,

Microsoft Corporation,

Oracle Corporation,

Nuance Communications,

NextGen Healthcare,

Sectra AB,

Siemens Healthineers

Segmental Analysis

The market for healthcare cloud computing is segmented based on applications, deployment, service, end-user, and region. two significant applications of Healthcare cloud computing are clinical information system (CIS) and non -clinical information system (NCIS). The CIS segment is sub-segmented into computerized physician order entry system (CPOE), electronic health records (EHR), pharmacy information system (PIS), and others.

Based on deployment, the global market for healthcare cloud computing is segmented into the hybrid cloud, private cloud, and public cloud.

Healthcare cloud computing enables the provision of services in various modern forms, which consist of Infrastructure-As-A-Service, Platform-As-A-Service, and Software-As-A-Service.

the end-users of healthcare cloud computing are Healthcare providers and healthcare market players.

Regional Analysis

The global market for healthcare cloud computing is segmented by region into North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is leading the market share of the global healthcare cloud computing market owing to the presence of significant market players and an established healthcare sector. The vast healthcare sector has raised the deployment of cloud computing services, owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies in the region, US and Canada are major contributors to the market share from this region

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare cloud computing market owing to the presence of the rapidly developing healthcare sector in the region. emerging economies such as India and China are among the most populated countries globally, which leads to a massive patient population in the region. The need for efficient medical facilities and care management in the region is expected to support the adoption of highly developed healthcare cloud computing solutions over the review period.

