Global Peptide Drug Therapeutics Market Size Will Reach US$ 65 Billion by 2026

“Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2026” report gives comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical parameters involved in the development of global peptide drug market. As per report findings, peptides have emerged as one of the important classes of therapeutic molecules which have been developed by varied pharmaceutical and biotech companies in order to attain a targeted drug discovery for several ailments. Currently, there are more than 800 peptide drugs in clinical pipeline and 197 peptide based drugs commercially available in the market.

“Oncology Segment Will Continue To Dominate The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market In Terms Of Revenue Opportunity & Clinical Pipeline”

From the last several decades, therapeutic peptides and proteins have risen as potential drug candidate. Many companies are specializing in their manufacturing, along with companies developing peptide based products ranging from new drug candidates to medical diagnostic devices. The massive increase in the cost and time span to develop a conventional drugs led researchers and pharmaceutical companies to develop new cost effective products based of synthetic peptide strategy, which led to development large number of peptides of medical importance.

The lower toxicity levels of peptides can be credited to both their lower instance of interaction with other molecules not of interest and also to their ease of metabolism into their component amino acid residues. Pharmaceutical companies are attracted towards the peptides due to ease of manufacturing. In contrast to the old trial and error routines, nowadays the process starts with a clear understanding of the disease on a molecular level and based over the hypotheses of drug outcome, new drugs are designed.

The necessity of peptides as new innovative drug development has also been raised by the property of peptides being bioactive as considered one of the major interests of pharmaceuticals. As compared to synthetic substances peptides degrade into their component proteinogenic amino acid without leading to toxic metabolites. Furthermore, a disadvantage can sometimes be an advantage as peptides possess short half-lives which make them costly on one hand but advantage is less accumulation in the body.

“Global Peptide Drug Market Is Projected To Surpass US$ 60 Billion By 2026 Driven By Strong Clinical Pipeline & Favorable Commercialization Parameters “

In reference to these favorable attributes peptide drug market is flourishing and several peptide based therapeutics have been commercialized. With enhanced technologies, the prospects of the peptide drugs are getting influential day by day and new peptides are being discovered to be developed as peptide drug. Peptide therapeutics is completely different from the traditional way and may open a new window for finding completely new peptide drugs. Also, bioinformatics and systematic biological approaches help in searching for potential peptide drug candidates based on the knowledge and data.

The future potential of expanding peptide therapeutic market is contributed towards the characteristics like safety, targeted drug delivery and high specificity. Especially for illnesses requiring prolonged therapy, peptides have a competitive advantage over conventional small molecule drugs. Due to their extremely high specificity for their intended target, in combination with the fact that they are extra cellularly active, much lower amounts can be formulated.

