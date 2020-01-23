Global Hair Transplant Market Report 2020, Industry Analysis, Future Trends with Top Company Profiles – MEDICAMAT, Cole Instruments Inc., Bernstein Medical, Ethics hair Instruments, and Bosley, Market Size to register at 24.0% CAGR

Hair Transplant Market Research Report 2020, Size, Growth, Demand and Industry Analysis by Surgical Method {Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), [Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) (Follicular Isolation Technique, Robotic Hair Transplantation, Automated FUE Hair Transplantation] and others}, Surgery Type (Head Hair Transplant, Eyebrow Transplant, Frontal Hairline Lowering or Reconstruction and Others), End User (Trichology Clinics, Hospitals, Dermatologic Clinics and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2023

Hair Transplant Market Analysis

Hair transplant surgery defined as a medical procedure where small pieces of hair-bearing scalp grafts are removed from a donor site and then relocated them to a bald or thinning area. A new report on the global hair transplant market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), anticipates that this market can see advancement at 24% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). In terms of money value, the market is to be worth USD 23,881.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The chief market driving factors for the global hair transplant market growth are the increasing number of surgical procedures and rising consumption of high doses of drugs. Other global hair transplant market driving factors that can progress the global hair transplant market growth include changing lifestyle of individuals, increasing awareness among people about their looks, increasing trend of looks being given more importance over other qualities, increasing research & development (R&D) to prevent hair fall, and technological advances in hair transplant procedures. However, the availability of alternative treatments and the high cost of hair transplant procedures can restrain the global hair transplant market growth.

Hair Transplant Market Segmentation

The global hair transplant market segmentation encompasses end-user, surgical method, and surgery type. MRFR’s research on the market highlights many facets of the market in-depth.

Taking end-users into consideration the report segments the market includes dermatologic clinics, hospitals, trichology clinics, and others. By surgery type, the market segmented into eyebrow transplant, frontal hairline lowering or reconstruction, head hair transplant, and others.

Based on the surgical method, the market has been segmented into follicular unit extraction (FUE), follicular unit transplantation (FUT), and others. The follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment has been sub-segmented into automated FUE hair transplantation, follicular isolation technique, and robotic hair transplantation.

Hair Transplant Market Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global hair transplant market covers the Americas (North America & Latin America), APAC (Asia Pacific), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the Americas, the market is strong due to the changing lifestyle of people, extensive use of cosmetics, growing demand for the restoration of hair, and increasing emphasis on skincare. The presence of major market players, availability of advanced medical facilities, and technological advancement make North America a bigger market compared to Latin America. In North America, many people, especially women, go through hair transplant procedure due to hormonal changes, increased psychological stress, poor dietary habits, and reduced nutritional levels as the age progresses. Many important market players are from the USA. Second highest market revenue in this region comes from Canada.

The Asia Pacific region is the second-largest regional market due to deterioration of physical as well as mental health among youth, increasing incidences of stress as well as workload, lifestyle disorders, and rising prevalence of skin disease. The depression among youngsters causes hair loss due to increasing social influence, peer pressure, and psychological stress. The countries that can be crucial markets in this region are China, India, Japan, and South Korea. An examination of the remaining countries in the Asia Pacific region featured in this report sums up the additional market revenue from some other countries.

In Europe, the market is growing due to lower hair transplant treatment costs, mounting demand for technological advancement in cosmetics as well as skincare, and unhealthy eating habits of adults as well as teenagers. The growing urbanization in France, Germany, and the UK is also boosting the hair transplant market growth. Other countries that can become important markets during the forecast period are Italy and Spain. Research on the remaining countries in Western Europe featured in this report estimate the strong addition to market revenue from various other countries in this region, with some sizable market revenue from Eastern Europe.

The MEA is expected to emerge as a sound regional market in the near future due to developing healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness about hair transplant procedure, and increasing spending on healthcare.

Hair Transplant Market Key Players

Big players in the global hair transplant market are Bernstein Medical (USA), Bosley (USA), Cole Instruments Inc. (USA), Ethics hair Instruments (India), Medicamat (France), and Restoration Robotics Inc. (USA).

Hair Transplant Industry News

18 SEP 2019: Brentwood-based Revive Hair and Skin Clinic has partnered with Watford FC Regional Partner Programme to reach thousands of football fans. The specialty of Revive Hair and Skin Clinic lies in hair transplants and skin treatments.

