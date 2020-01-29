Global Gene Therapy Market Size Sales To Surpass USD 8 Billion By 2026

” Global Gene Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026″ Report Highlights:

Global Gene Therapy market Opportunity: > USD 8 Billion

Global Gene Therapy Pipeline:: > 1000 In Trials

Commercially Available Gene Therapies: 11

US & Europe Are Key Markets

Download Report: http://pnspharma.com/buy-report.php?reporttitle=Global-Gene-Therapy-Market-Opportunity-%26-Clinical-Trials-Insight-2026

Introduction to Gene Therapy

1.1 Gene Therapy: An Overview

1.2 History of Development

Gene Therapy & its Impact on Genetic Alterations

2.1 Gene Therapy as a Mastermind of Genetic Revolution

2.2 Manipulations at Molecular Level by Gene Therapy

Working Mechanism of Gene Therapy

3.1 Classification of Gene Therapy on the Basis of Cell Type

3.1.1 Somatic Gene Therapy

3.1.2 Germline Gene Therapy

3.2 Classification on the Basis of Gene Delivery Mechanism

3.2.1 Ex-Vivo Delivery of the Gene

3.2.2 In-Vivo Delivery of the Gene

3.3 Classification on the Basis of Gene Delivery Methods

3.3.1 Viral Methods

3.3.2 Non-Viral Methods

3.4 Classification on the Basis of End-Results

3.4.1 Augmentation Gene Therapy

3.4.2 Targeted Gene Therapy

Molecular Tools Available for Gene Therapy

4.1 Targeting Specific Loci with ZFN’s

4.2 Introduction of TALEN’s as a Gene Therapy Tool

4.3 Development of CRISPR to Mediate Precise Genome Editing

Strategies Opted by Gene Therapy

5.1 Replacement of Defective Genes with Healthy Genes

5.2 Fixing Mutated Genes by Gene Therapy Molecular Tools

5.3 Gene Therapy Modifying the Diseased Cells & Making them Evident against Immune Cells

Gene Therapy & the Journey of Clinical Trials Associated

6.1 Trends Associated with Clinical Research & Trials

6.1.1 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Disease Analysis

6.1.2 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Vector Analysis

6.1.3 Clinical Studies Regarding Gene Therapy: Global Analysis

6.1.4 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Gene Type Analysis

6.1.5 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Current Status

6.1.6 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Gender Analysis

6.1.7 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Funding Analysis

Approach of Gene Therapy Against Cancer

7.1 Clinical Efficacy of Gene Therapy for Cancer Cells

7.2 Gendicine®: A Wide Spectrum Anti-Cancer Gene Therapy Agent

7.3 Rexin-G® for Osteosarcoma & Soft Tissue Sarcoma

7.4 Kymriah®: A Breakthrough Gene Therapy Product for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

7.5 Yescarta®: Gene Therapeutic Approach for B-Cell Lymphoma

7.6 Oncorine® Approval by Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

7.7 Gene Therapy Product Imlygic® against Melanoma

Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Neuromuscular Diseases – Spinal Muscular Atrophy & Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

8.1 Clinical Approach of Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

8.2 Clinical Approach of Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

8.3 Spinraza® – First Approved Gene Therapy Product for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

8.4 Zolgensma® Treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients

8.5 Eteplirsen – A New Hope for the Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

First Targeted Treatment for Rare Inherited Retinal Dystrophy

9.1 Clinical Efficacy of the Gene Therapy Products

9.2 Luxturna® for the Treatment of RPE65 Mutation Associated Retinal Dystrophy

Gene Therapy Mediated Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease

10.1 Clinical Interference for Cardiovascular Disorders Gene Therapy

10.2 Neovasculgen® Gene Therapy in Cardiovascular Diseases

Correcting Severe Combined Immunodeficiency – Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency through Gene Therapy

11.1 Clinical Potential of Gene Therapy Therapeutic Approach

11.2 Strimvelis® Benefits for Rare Disease: Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency– Severe Combined Immunodeficiency

Success of Gene Therapy over Other Diseases

Availability & Revolution of Gene Therapy Drugs in the Market

Gene Therapy Products Dosage & Price Analysis

14.1 Kymriah®

14.2 Yescarta®

14.3 Spinraza®

14.4 Zolgensma®

14.5 Luxturna

14.6 Strimvelis

14.7 Eteplirsen

14.8 Imlygic

Global Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Insight

15.1 By Phase

15.2 By Country

15.3 By Formulation

15.4 By Company

15.5 By Target

15.6 By Indication

Global Gene Therapy Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

16.1 Research

16.2 Preclinical

16.3 Clinical

16.4 Phase-0

16.5 Phase-I

16.6 Phase-I/II

16.7 Phase-II

16.8 Phase-II/III

16.9 Phase-III

16.10 Preregistration

16.11 Registered

Marketed Gene Therapy Clinical Insight

17.1 YESCARTA

17.2 Kymriah

17.3 ZOLGENSMA

17.4 Gendicine

17.5 IMLYGIC

17.6 Glybera

17.7 INVOSSA

17.8 LUXTURNA

17.9 Neovasculgen

17.10 Zalmoxis

17.11 Rexin-G

Global Market Landscape of Gene Therapy

18.1 Gene Therapy Market Overview

18.2 Gene Therapy Market – Regional Analysis

18.2.1 US

18.2.2 Europe

18.2.3 Japan

18.2.4 China

18.2.5 India

18.2.6 South Korea

18.2.7 Taiwan

Mergers & Collaborations between Major Key Players of the Market

19.1 Axovant Gene Therapies & Yposkesi’s Strategic Partnership

19.2 Lonza and DiNAQOR AG’s Strategic Collaboration

19.3 US$ 1 Million to AavantiBio for Gene Therapy Development in Freidreich’s Ataxia

19.4 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Collaboration with UC Davis for HIV-Related Lymphoma for ACT Gene Therapy Program

Global Gene Therapy Market Dynamics

20.1 Factors Driving the Growth of Gene Therapy

20.1.1 Gene Therapy Dominant over Growing Prevalence of Cancer

20.1.2 Increased R&D Activities with Rising Investments

20.1.3 Increasing General Awareness Concerning Gene Therapy

20.2 Challenges Overpowering the Technology

20.3 Future Opportunities for Gene Therapy

Competitive Landscape

21.1 Novartis

21.2 Spark Therapeutics

21.3 BioGen

21.4 Sarepta Therapeutics

21.5 Kite Pharma

21.6 Amgen

21.7 Solid Biosciences Inc.

21.8 uniQure NV

21.9 MeiraGTX Holdings

21.10 Audentis Therapeutics

21.11 Regenxbio Inc.

21.12 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

21.13 Arrowhead

21.14 SQZ Biotechnologies

21.15 Bluerock Therapeutics

21.16 Zydus Takeda

21.17 Intrexon Corporation

21.18 Celgene

21.19 Roche

21.20 Oxford Biomedica

21.21 Genethon

21.22 Sangamo Biosciences

21.23 Juno Therapeutics

21.24 Cellectis

21.25 Autolus Therapeutics plc

21.26 icell Gene Therapeutics

21.27 Allogene Therapeutics

Contact:

Rajesh Arora

rajesh@pnspharma.com