Global Gene Therapy Market Size Sales To Surpass USD 8 Billion By 2026

” Global Gene Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026″ Report Highlights:
- Global Gene Therapy market Opportunity: > USD 8 Billion
- Global Gene Therapy Pipeline:: > 1000 In Trials
- Commercially Available Gene Therapies: 11
- US & Europe Are Key Markets
- Introduction to Gene Therapy
1.1 Gene Therapy: An Overview
1.2 History of Development
- Gene Therapy & its Impact on Genetic Alterations
2.1 Gene Therapy as a Mastermind of Genetic Revolution
2.2 Manipulations at Molecular Level by Gene Therapy
- Working Mechanism of Gene Therapy
3.1 Classification of Gene Therapy on the Basis of Cell Type
3.1.1 Somatic Gene Therapy
3.1.2 Germline Gene Therapy
3.2 Classification on the Basis of Gene Delivery Mechanism
3.2.1 Ex-Vivo Delivery of the Gene
3.2.2 In-Vivo Delivery of the Gene
3.3 Classification on the Basis of Gene Delivery Methods
3.3.1 Viral Methods
3.3.2 Non-Viral Methods
3.4 Classification on the Basis of End-Results
3.4.1 Augmentation Gene Therapy
3.4.2 Targeted Gene Therapy
- Molecular Tools Available for Gene Therapy
4.1 Targeting Specific Loci with ZFN’s
4.2 Introduction of TALEN’s as a Gene Therapy Tool
4.3 Development of CRISPR to Mediate Precise Genome Editing
- Strategies Opted by Gene Therapy
5.1 Replacement of Defective Genes with Healthy Genes
5.2 Fixing Mutated Genes by Gene Therapy Molecular Tools
5.3 Gene Therapy Modifying the Diseased Cells & Making them Evident against Immune Cells
- Gene Therapy & the Journey of Clinical Trials Associated
6.1 Trends Associated with Clinical Research & Trials
6.1.1 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Disease Analysis
6.1.2 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Vector Analysis
6.1.3 Clinical Studies Regarding Gene Therapy: Global Analysis
6.1.4 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Gene Type Analysis
6.1.5 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Current Status
6.1.6 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Gender Analysis
6.1.7 Clinical Trials Regarding Gene Therapy: Funding Analysis
- Approach of Gene Therapy Against Cancer
7.1 Clinical Efficacy of Gene Therapy for Cancer Cells
7.2 Gendicine®: A Wide Spectrum Anti-Cancer Gene Therapy Agent
7.3 Rexin-G® for Osteosarcoma & Soft Tissue Sarcoma
7.4 Kymriah®: A Breakthrough Gene Therapy Product for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
7.5 Yescarta®: Gene Therapeutic Approach for B-Cell Lymphoma
7.6 Oncorine® Approval by Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.
7.7 Gene Therapy Product Imlygic® against Melanoma
- Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Neuromuscular Diseases – Spinal Muscular Atrophy & Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
8.1 Clinical Approach of Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
8.2 Clinical Approach of Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
8.3 Spinraza® – First Approved Gene Therapy Product for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
8.4 Zolgensma® Treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients
8.5 Eteplirsen – A New Hope for the Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
- First Targeted Treatment for Rare Inherited Retinal Dystrophy
9.1 Clinical Efficacy of the Gene Therapy Products
9.2 Luxturna® for the Treatment of RPE65 Mutation Associated Retinal Dystrophy
- Gene Therapy Mediated Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease
10.1 Clinical Interference for Cardiovascular Disorders Gene Therapy
10.2 Neovasculgen® Gene Therapy in Cardiovascular Diseases
- Correcting Severe Combined Immunodeficiency – Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency through Gene Therapy
11.1 Clinical Potential of Gene Therapy Therapeutic Approach
11.2 Strimvelis® Benefits for Rare Disease: Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency– Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
- Success of Gene Therapy over Other Diseases
- Availability & Revolution of Gene Therapy Drugs in the Market
- Gene Therapy Products Dosage & Price Analysis
14.1 Kymriah®
14.2 Yescarta®
14.3 Spinraza®
14.4 Zolgensma®
14.5 Luxturna
14.6 Strimvelis
14.7 Eteplirsen
14.8 Imlygic
- Global Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Insight
15.1 By Phase
15.2 By Country
15.3 By Formulation
15.4 By Company
15.5 By Target
15.6 By Indication
- Global Gene Therapy Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase
16.1 Research
16.2 Preclinical
16.3 Clinical
16.4 Phase-0
16.5 Phase-I
16.6 Phase-I/II
16.7 Phase-II
16.8 Phase-II/III
16.9 Phase-III
16.10 Preregistration
16.11 Registered
- Marketed Gene Therapy Clinical Insight
17.1 YESCARTA
17.2 Kymriah
17.3 ZOLGENSMA
17.4 Gendicine
17.5 IMLYGIC
17.6 Glybera
17.7 INVOSSA
17.8 LUXTURNA
17.9 Neovasculgen
17.10 Zalmoxis
17.11 Rexin-G
- Global Market Landscape of Gene Therapy
18.1 Gene Therapy Market Overview
18.2 Gene Therapy Market – Regional Analysis
18.2.1 US
18.2.2 Europe
18.2.3 Japan
18.2.4 China
18.2.5 India
18.2.6 South Korea
18.2.7 Taiwan
- Mergers & Collaborations between Major Key Players of the Market
19.1 Axovant Gene Therapies & Yposkesi’s Strategic Partnership
19.2 Lonza and DiNAQOR AG’s Strategic Collaboration
19.3 US$ 1 Million to AavantiBio for Gene Therapy Development in Freidreich’s Ataxia
19.4 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Collaboration with UC Davis for HIV-Related Lymphoma for ACT Gene Therapy Program
- Global Gene Therapy Market Dynamics
20.1 Factors Driving the Growth of Gene Therapy
20.1.1 Gene Therapy Dominant over Growing Prevalence of Cancer
20.1.2 Increased R&D Activities with Rising Investments
20.1.3 Increasing General Awareness Concerning Gene Therapy
20.2 Challenges Overpowering the Technology
20.3 Future Opportunities for Gene Therapy
- Competitive Landscape
21.1 Novartis
21.2 Spark Therapeutics
21.3 BioGen
21.4 Sarepta Therapeutics
21.5 Kite Pharma
21.6 Amgen
21.7 Solid Biosciences Inc.
21.8 uniQure NV
21.9 MeiraGTX Holdings
21.10 Audentis Therapeutics
21.11 Regenxbio Inc.
21.12 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
21.13 Arrowhead
21.14 SQZ Biotechnologies
21.15 Bluerock Therapeutics
21.16 Zydus Takeda
21.17 Intrexon Corporation
21.18 Celgene
21.19 Roche
21.20 Oxford Biomedica
21.21 Genethon
21.22 Sangamo Biosciences
21.23 Juno Therapeutics
21.24 Cellectis
21.25 Autolus Therapeutics plc
21.26 icell Gene Therapeutics
21.27 Allogene Therapeutics
