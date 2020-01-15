Global Dental Prosthetics Market to Surpass US$ 8,618.1 Million by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dental prosthetics market was valued at US$ 4,710.5 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dental Prosthetics Market:

Increasing prevalence of dental problems such as tooth decay, dental caries is expected to increase demand of dental prosthetics, which is expected drive the growth for dental prosthetics market during forecast period. For instance, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, around 64% of people in the age group of 18-64 years and 62.7% of people in the age group of 65 years and over in the U.S. visited dental facility. Children in the age group of 2-17 years accounted for 84.7% share of visits to dental facilities.

Rising initiatives such as adoption of inorganic growth strategies by the major key players and focus on gaining product approvals from regulatory body for dental products are expected to drive growth of the global dental prosthetics market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2015, Straumann Group entered into a collaboration with Sirona Dental Systems. As a part of this agreement, Straumann Variobase abutments would be supported by Sirona’s CEREC system, which in turn, Straumann milling center would be trusted partner in Sirona’s inLab software, offering wide options for labs and practices.

Moreover, in April 2017, Zimmer Biomet Dental entered into collaboration with NovaBone Products, LLC, in order to expand NovaBone’s Dental Putty & Morsel Devices’ in 40 countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Furthermore, in July 2018, Danaher Corporation announced to spin-off the dental business segment into solitary business company, to enhance growth of Danaher and its dental business.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global dental prosthetics market, owing to presence of key players such as Dentsply Sirona Inc. in the region. For instance, in September 2014, Dentsply Sirona Implants Inc., opened its office in Beijing, China. Moreover, with this new opening, the Dentsply Sirona Inc. has introduced ASTRA TECH Implant System in the China market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental prosthetics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing number of product approvals for dental prosthetics. For instance, in May 2016, Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its TOUAREG CloseFit UNP 2.75mmD (Dental Implant). The novel dental implant is indicated for replacing missing masticatory functional units (teeth).

Among product type, dental implant segment is expected to exhibit relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of researchers and manufacturers on development of highly advanced dental implant. For instance, in September 2019, Dentsply Sirona Inc. and Carbon have been collaborated to launch ucitone Digital Print Denture workflow including Lucitone Digital Print 3D Denture Resin, IPN 3D Digital Denture Teeth, Lucitone Digital Try-in 3D Trial Placement Resin, Lucitone Digital Fuse 3-Step system, and the Lab Speedcure Processing Unit, and material system.

Major players operating in the global Dental Prosthetics Market include Polident D.O.O., Amt Medical SRL, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG., Dental Manufacturing Spa., Merz Dental GmbH, 3D Diagnostix Inc., gebdi DENTAL-PRODUCTS GmbH, Medical Precision Implants, FSM Dental Medikal Mak. San. Tic. Ltd. Sti., Candulor AG, Yamahachi Dental Mfg., Co., Glidewell Dental Lab, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Thommen Medical AG, Institut Straumann AG, and Henry Schein, Inc.

