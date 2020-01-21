Global Dental Equipment Market to Witness Many Strategic Alliances During 2019 to 2025: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities and Challenges

The global dental equipment market is growing pervasively in terms of revenues as well as size. The increasing prevalence of various periodontal and orthodontic diseases and disorders acts as a significant tailwind for the growth of the market. The market has grown immensely in the last couple of years, witnessing an increase in numbers of dentists in the industry. Besides, numbers of endodontic and prosthodontic treatments rising continually with the growing awareness about dental care, accelerate the market growth, significantly.

According to Market Research Future, the global Dental Equipment Market is estimated to touch the valuation of USD 9,280.3 MN by 2025, registering a CAGR over 5.20% during the projected period (2019 – 2025). The main reason behind the spurting dental treatments is today’s unhealthy lifestyle. The consumption of junk food and improper eating habits are on a constant rise. Such risk factors drive a substantial market demand prompting the need for proper dental treatments like root canal etc.

Additionally, the growing population alongside, the increasing geriatric populaces, supports the growth of the market to an extent. Moreover, digital dentistry, a rapidly growing trend, is manifesting a more global approach with group practices and consolidations throughout dental markets, which as a result, provides a huge impetus to the growth of the market. Also, advances in dental technology are boosting the growth of the market, bringing forward new equipment and products.

Global Dental Equipment Market – Segments

For the scope of understanding, the report has been segmented into four key dynamics.

By Product : Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Systems & Parts, Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, and others.

By Treatment : Orthodontic, Endodontic, Periodontics, Prosthodontic, and others.

By End-user : Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Dental Equipment Market — Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the leading share in the global dental equipment market. The market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of periodontal and orthodontic diseases & disorders and rising geriatric population. Besides, rising numbers of endodontic and prosthodontic treatments led by the well-spread awareness about the dental care impact the regional market growth, positively. Also, substantial technological advances in manufacturing processes and techniques drive the growth of the regional market excellently.

Europe stands as the second-biggest market for dental equipment, holding a substantial share of the global market. Rising consumption of junk food and the level of improper eating habits is a major driver for the growth of dental equipment in Europe. Large advancements in medical technology, alongside a sharp increase in the number of dental procedures and dentists & dental clinics, foster the growth of the regional market. Also, prevalent conditions of dental disorders are projected to act as a major driving force for the growth of the market.

The Asia pacific dental equipment market has emerged as the fastest-growing market in the dental care sector, globally. The increasing demand for dental procedures due to the continually increasing occurrences of dental diseases & disorders drives considerable market demand. Moreover, favorable regulations, adoption of innovative technologies, and a rise in medical tourism foster the growth of the regional market. The APAC dental equipment market is anticipated to register a phenomenal CAGR throughout the review period.

Global Dental Equipment Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of a sizable number of well-established players, the global dental equipment market appears to be highly competitive. Players operating in the market incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, collaboration, and product launch to drive competitive advantage in this market. These players compete with each other based on pricing, product launch, technology launch, and reputation.

Manufacturers adopt modern manufacturing processes to ensure safety and convenience, employing a continuous improvement strategy. They analyze the changing needs of both patients and health care professionals before launching new solutions and upgrade their existing product portfolio by implementing improvements accordingly. To do so, they invest heavily in R&D processes, which can support them in the development of a pipeline of innovative projects to address unmet patient needs.

These investments are interpreted as capacity expansion plans and intensive R&D to obtain vast growth opportunities. Key players strive to develop innovative products that can deliver more than just safe and effective results and go further, helping dentists to manage and grow their practice.

Major Players:

Players leading the global dental equipment market include Henry Schein, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Dentsply International, Inc., Biolase Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Carestream Health Inc., KaVo Dental, Midmark Corporation, A-dec Inc., 3M, and Bien-Air Medical Technologies, among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

August 05, 2019 — Henry Schein Inc. (the US), a leading distributor of health care products and services, announced the acquisition of a majority equity stake in Cliniclands A B, an innovative distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. Henry Schein is one of the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners.

Henry Schein and Cliniclands share a commitment to using advanced technology to help their customers run successful, profitable businesses. The acquisition establishes the first presence of Henry Schein Dental in Scandinavia, offering a wide range of dental consumables, implants, prosthetic, and orthodontic solutions as well as Clinique equipment.

