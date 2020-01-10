Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2024)

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market:

Market Overview

Cannabidiol is prepared after its extraction from marijuana and hemp that is commonly present in the cannabis plant. It possesses both medicinal and therapeutic properties without giving any unnecessary THC content to the customers. They can be delivered to body as vaping, smoking, and ingesting. The global market of Cannabidiol has been expanding because of the increasing awareness associated with health benefits of Cannabidiol consumptions. There has been a high demand for Cannabidiol multiple pharmaceutical formations considering its healing properties. Furthermore, the enhanced production of hemp along with an increased demand for hemp biomass rich in Cannabidiol has projected to created an exponential growth in the global market.

There are also plenty of Cannabidiol skin care products including cleansers, serums, moisturizers and creams, oils, and sunscreens. These products have been proven effective because of their anti-aging properties and similar other characteristics including sensitive and acne-prone skin healer. The factors pertaining to growth in the global market include the ever-increasing demand in different segments and also better economical situations in the developed countries.

Market Segmentation

The manufacturers in global market adopt different approaches when segmenting the target market. For this Cannabidiol, the market is chiefly divided on the basis of geography, demography, psychography, and consumer behavior. The Cannabidiol purchase differs in terms of interests, preferences, values, and they also vary dramatically through states and countries. The market can however be categorized on the basis of end-user, who are utilizing the Cannabidiol, and in what manner. When sorted in terms of end-users, the global market has following categories: Cannabidiol for beauty products (beauty creams, lip balms, facial masks, and serums) and Cannabidiol for medical conditions (inflammation, sleep disorders, pain, epilepsy, anorexia, and schizophrenia). When the global market of this Cannabidiol is segmented on the basis of application, it has the following segments: cannabidiol for nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage.

Regional Overview

The company’s manufacturing the Cannabidiol target their customers on a defined geographic boundary. These regional segments create various target groups according to their geographies and understanding the climatic regions. One of the biggest markets for Cannabidiol is North America, and next to this stands UK. In 2018, both the countries allowed the distribution and sales of the Cannabidiol to over a million retailers across the country and in the global market as well. Other significant manufacturers and consumers include several Asian (Pakistan, India, China), African (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria), European, and South American regions. Secondary consumers are Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), and Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait).

Latest News

Given the broad segmentation, the market is expected to differentiate even further, and expand in terms of revenue as well. In terms of sales, the key players who are dominating global market are as follows: CBD Vapors, The CBD Store, CBD Outlet Online, and Discover CBD.

