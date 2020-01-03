“Global Cancer Tumor Organoids Modeling, Technology & Personalized Cancer Research Insight 2025” report published by Kuick Research gives in-depth insight on ongoing trends in the cancer organoids segment. This research report helps to identify the application of organoids in cancer drug screening and development, human cancer modeling, research on organoids across multiple cancers, key market trends, and future opportunity associated with organoids in cancer research.

FOR REPORT SAMPLE CONTACT: neeraj@kuickresearch.com or +91-11-47067990

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-cancer-tumor-organoids-modeling,-technology-and-personalized-cancer-research-insight-2025.php

Table of Contents

Introduction to Organoids

1.1 Organoids

1.2 History of the Development

1.3 Timeline for Patient Derived Tumor Organoid (PDTO) Development

Cancer Organoids: Promising Tool for Cancer Biologists

2.1 Cancer Organoids Revealing the Cancer Dynamics

2.2 Cancer Organoids: An Intermediate Platform for Targeted Therapy

Human Cancer Modeling

3.1 Growth Factors & Small Molecule Inhibitors Applied In Organoid Cultures

3.2 Culture Systems of Multiple Tumoroids

3.3 Human Organoid Protocol

3.4 Extraction Methods for Initiating an Organoid Generation

3.4.1 Biopsy

3.4.2 Surgery

Establishment of Cancer Organoids

4.1 In-vitro Establishment of Stomach Cancer Organoid Cancer

4.2 Invasion of In-Vivo Mutations in In-Vitro Organoid Model of Intestinal Cancer

4.3 Expansion of Liver Cancer Organoids in the Laboratories

4.4 In- Vitro Modeling of Pancreatic Cancer Organoid

4.5 Transformation of Breast Cancer Cells into Organoids

4.6 3D Organoid Model Generation for Bladder Cancer

4.7 Obtaining In-Vitro Model of In-Vivo Prostate Cancer

4.8 Miniature Organ Development from the In-Vivo Ovarian Cancer Cells

4.9 Creation of In-Vivo Esophageal Cancer as an In-Vitro Organoid Model

Cancer Organoids & Other Laboratory Techniques to Assess Treatment Responses

5.1 Cell Lines

5.2 Patient-Derived Xenografts

5.3 Organotypic Tissue Slice Culture

5.4 Cancer Organoids: Marking a New Territory

Tumors Organoids Accelerating Cancer Treatment

6.1 Cancer Epidemic & Pre-Screening

6.2 Cancer Organoids Predicting Tumor Responses

Advantages of Cancer Organoids

7.1 Reduction in Experimental Complexity Through Cancer Organoids Models

7.2 Similar Genetic Representation between the Organoid & Parent Tumor Organ

7.3 Cancer Organoid Models Predicting the Response of Cancer Treatment

7.4 Cancer Organoid Models Retaining the Phenotype of Parent Organ after Development

7.5 Cancer Organoid Models Supporting Biomarker Profiling in Cancer Research

Cancer Organoids: Advanced Research & Therapeutic Potential

8.1 Cancer Organoids: Revolutionizing Novel Anti-Cancer Drug Testing Methodology

8.2 Mini-Organ Toxicity Demonstration by Cancer Organoids

8.3 Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics Analysis Enabled by Cancer Organoids

8.4 Cancer Organoids: Innovations in Drug Development Method

8.5 Cancer Organoids as a Potential Platform for Personalized Cancer Therapy

Organoid Development Transforming Basic Medical Research

9.1 Organoids Advancement in Organ Replacement

9.2 Analyzing Gene Therapy on Organoids

9.3 Organoids for Cell Therapy Analysis

Post-Model Generation Screening of Cancer Organoids

10.1 Identical Genetic Characteristics between Cancer Organoid & Parent Organ

10.2 Maintaining the Histology of Cancer Organ Tissues

10.3 Tumorigenic Characteristic Screening of Cancer Organoids

Patient-Derived Tumor Organoids & its Achievement in Medical Research

11.1 Translational Application of Cancer organoid Models

11.2 Cancer Organoids Promoting Oncogenic Mutation Study

11.3 Integration of the Microenvironment Induced by Cancer Organoids

CRISPR-Cas9 Potential Applications in Cancer Organoids

12.1 CRISPR-Cas9: A Promising Gene Editing Technology

12.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Mediated Cancer Organoid Technology

12.3 CRISPR Based Gene Edited Organoids Recapitulating Cancer Mutations

Organoids for the Study of Pancreatic Cancer

13.1 Human Endocrine & Exocrine Cancer Pancreatic 3D Model to Transform Cancer Treatment

13.2 Development of Pancreas 3D Cancer Organoid System

13.3 Applications of 3D Pancreatic Organoid Culture

13.3.1 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid & Genetic Implementation

13.3.2 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid & the Inner Environment Benefits

13.3.3 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Model for Drug Toxicity Screening

13.3.4 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Provoking Personalized Therapy

Organoids for the Study of Stomach Cancer

14.1 Development of Stomach Cancer Organoid Culture

14.2 High-Throughput Screening with Stomach Cancer Organoid 3D Model

14.2.1 Tumorigenesis with Stomach Cancer Organoids

14.2.2 Stomach Cancer Organoids Screening Drug Sensitivity

14.2.3 Developing Stomach Cancer Biobanks for Drug Screening

14.2.4 Stomach Cancer Organoids for Personalizing Therapy

Three-Dimensional Culture of Liver Organoid in Cancer Biology

15.1 Development of Liver Organoids

15.2 Progress & Potential of Organoid Towards Liver Cancer

15.2.1 Liver Cancer Organoids as a New Model for Improving Drug Screening

15.2.2 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids for Novel Drug Discovery

15.2.3 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids Creating the Living Biobank for the Future Therapeutic Challenges

15.2.4 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids Transforming Personalized Therapy

Advanced Development of Breast Cancer Organoids

16.1 Organoid Technology to Transform Breast Cancer Modeling & Development

16.2 An Organoid Approach Marking Breast Cancer Therapeutic Research

16.2.1 Breast Cancer Organoids in Drug Development & Expansion

16.2.2 Breast Cancer Organoids: An in-vitro Model for Cancer Biomarker Discovery

16.2.3 Breast Cancer Organoids as a Powerful Resource for Personalized Therapy

Kidney Cancer Organoids for Cancer Research & Therapeutic Challenges

17.1 Kidney Cancer Organoids: Developmental Approach & Characteristics Analysis

17.2 Organoid Technology & its Applications in Treating Kidney Cancer

17.2.1 Kidney Cancer Organoids Actively Participating in the Pre-Clinical & Clinical Trials

17.2.2 Validation of Cancer Biomarkers by Kidney Cancer Organoids in Drug Development

Organoids for the Development of Lung Cancer

18.1 Generation of Lung Cancer Organoid from Lungs Tissue

18.2 Lung Cancer Organoids: A Novel 3D Platform for Therapeutic Research

18.2.1 Lung Cancer Organoids for Therapeutic Screening & Cancer Research

18.2.2 Organoids Re-Creating the Treatment for Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer Organoids & its role in Therapeutic Advancement

19.1 Organoid Model Recapitulating Human Ovarian Cancer

19.2 Validation of Potential Benefits Received from Patient-Derived Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model

19.2.1 Editing of Oncogenes in the Patient Derived Ovarian Cancer Organoids

19.2.2 Screening & Drug Testing on Human Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model

19.2.3 Ovarian Cancer Organoids in Modeling the Ovarian Cancer Development & Progression

An Organoid Platform for Oncological Research in Bladder Cancer

20.1 Establishment of High-Resolution 3D Organoid Model for Bladder Cancer

20.2 Efficient Use of 3D Bladder Cancer Organoids in Oncology Landscape

20.2.1 3D Bladder Cancer Organoids at an Uprising Scale for Drug Discovery

20.2.2 Testing & Screening of Drugs using Bladder Cancer Organoids

20.2.3 Patient-Derived Bladder Cancer Organoids Predicting Response to Various Cancer Treatments

Human Primary Head & Neck Cancer: An Organoid Approach for In-depth Clinical Research

21.1 Generation & Culture of 3D Head & Neck Cancer Organoids

21.2 Patient-Derived Head & Neck Cancer Organoids Re-defining the Cancer Research

21.2.1 Broad Activity of Head & Neck Cancer Organoids towards Cancer Modeling

21.2.2 Transformation of Drug Development & Drug Efficacy Strategies in Head & Neck Cancer using Organoid Technology

Living Biobanks of Cancer Organoids Representing Histopathological Diversity

22.1 The Potential of Living Biobank towards Precision Medicine

22.2 Living Bio-banking Strategy Offering Novel Therapeutics for Basic & Advanced Cancer Research

Drivers & Challenges Associated with Cancer Organoids

23.1 Drivers Witnessing the Growth of Cancer Organoid Technology

23.2 Challenges Concerning the Growth of Cancer Organoids

Future Directions of Organoids in Cancer Research

Strategic Joint Ventures by Pharma Companies to Accelerate Drug Discovery through Organoids

25.1 Expanded Breast Cancer Organoids License Agreement between Cellesce & Hubrecht Organoid Technology

25.2 Pre-Clinical Anti-Cancer Drug Development between HUB Organoid Technology & Crown Biosciences

25.3 SEngine’s & Atomwise’s New Joint Venture to Boost Drug Discovery through Organoids

Clinical Trials Registered under Cancer Organoids

26.1 Lung Cancer

26.1.1 Clinical Trial – Patient-Derived Organoids of Lung Cancer to Test Drug Responses

26.1.2 Clinical Trial – Patient-Derived Organoid Model & Circulating Tumor Cell for Treatment Responses of Lung Cancer

26.1.3 Clinical Trial – Drug Sensitivity Correlation between Patient-Derived Organoid Model & Clinical Responses in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

26.2 Breast Cancer

26.2.1 Clinical Trial – Clinical Study on Drug Sensitivity Verification or Prediction for Breast Cancer by Patient-Derived Organoid Model

26.3 Pancreatic Cancer

26.3.1 Clinical Trial – Drug Screening of Pancreatic Cancer Organoids Developed from EUS-FNA Guided Biopsy Tissues

26.4 Esophageal Cancer

26.4.1 Clinical Trial – Chemoradioresistnace in Prospectively Isolated Cancer Stem Cells in Esophageal Cancer – Organoid: RARE STEM Organoid

Current Market Scenario of Cancer Organoid Technology

27.1 Market Trends

27.2 Market Overview

27.2.1 North America

27.2.2 Europe

27.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape

28.1 Cellesce

28.2 MIMETAS

28.3 Hubrecht Organoid Technology

28.4 Crown Biosciences

28.5 Atomwise

28.6 STEMCELL Technologies

28.7 Qgel

28.8 OcellO

28.9 DefiniGEN

List of Figures

Figure 1-1: Organoid Culture Establishment

Figure 1-2: Timeline for PDTO Development

Figure 2-1: Strategy of Cancer Organoids

Figure 2-2: Cancer Organoid Establishment

Figure 2-3: Organoids Leading to Mutational Analysis of Cancer

Figure 2-4: Cancer Organoid as a Targeted Therapy

Figure 3-1: Human Organoid Development Protocol

Figure 3-2: Sample Collection through Biopsy

Figure 3-3: Sample Collection through Surgery

Figure 4-1: Developed Cancer Organoids

Figure 5-1: Available Methods for Cancer Assessment

Figure 5-2: Diagrammatic Representation of Currently Available Techniques

Figure 5-3: Establishment of Cultures through Cell Lines

Figure 5-4: Establishment of Patient-Derived Xenograft Models

Figure 5-5: Disadvantages of Patient-Derived Xenografts

Figure 5-6: Organotypic Tissue Slice Culture Preparation

Figure 5-7: Cancer Organoids Dominating Other Techniques

Figure 5-8: Characteristics of Cancer Organoid Model System

Figure 6-1: Pre-Screening Test Leading to Accelerated Cancer Treatment

Figure 7-1: Advantages of Cancer Organoids

Figure 7-2: Cancer Organoids Preserving Genetic Information

Figure 7-3: Cancer Organoids Predicting Cancer Treatment

Figure 7-4: Benefits of Preserving Phenotypic Characteristics by Cancer Organoids

Figure 7-5: Organoids & Human Organ Showing Similar Results

Figure 7-6: Biomarkers Application in the Medical World

Figure 7-7: Biomarkers Predicting Cancer Treatment Response

Figure 8-1: Applications of Cancer Organoids in Research

Figure 8-2: Difference Between 2D Screening & 3D Screening of Drugs

Figure 8-3: Cancer Organoids During the Detection of Drug Toxicity

Figure 8-4: Relationship between Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics

Figure 8-5: Benefits of Pharmacodynamics & Pharmacokinetics Analysis

Figure 8-6: Drug Discovery Cycle

Figure 8-7: Cancer Organoids during Drug Development

Figure 8-8: Personalized Cancer Therapy

Figure 8-9: Scientific Advances Leading to Personalized Therapy

Figure 8-10: Benefits of Personalized Therapy for the Patients

Figure 8-11: Personalized Cancer Therapy Using Cancer Organoids

Figure 9-1: Application of Organoids in Basic Medical Research

Figure 9-2: Process of Organ Donation

Figure 10-1: Post-Model Generation Screening Characteristics

Figure 10-2: Genetic Analysis of the Developed Organoid

Figure 10-3: Histological Maintenance of the Tumor Organoids

Figure 10-4: Characteristics of Tumor

Figure 11-1: Patient-Derived Tumor Organoids Progress Fields

Figure 12-1: Potential Applications of CRISPR-Cas9

Figure 12-2: Establishment of ESC or iPSC & ASC Derived Organoids

Figure 12-3: Applications of CRISPR Based Gene Edited Organoids

Figure 13-1: Generation & Applications of Pancreatic Cancer Organoid

Figure 13-2: Potential Applications of Organoid Derived from Pancreatic Cancer Cells

Figure 13-3: Personalized Therapy – Essential Requirements

Figure 14-1: Common Stomach Cancer Causing Agents

Figure 14-2: Human Stomach Cancer Organoid Culture

Figure 14-3: Applications of Stomach Cancer Organoids

Figure 15-1: Primary Liver Cancer Causing Diseases

Figure 15-2: Liver Organoids Derived from Tissue-Resident Stage & Embryonic Stage

Figure 15-3: Liver Organoids Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Figure 15-4: Post-Model Screening of Liver Organoid

Figure 15-5: Potential Applications of Primary Liver Cancer Organoids

Figure 15-6: Essential Requirements for Developing Personalized Vaccine

Figure 16-1: Risk Factors for Breast Cancer

Figure 16-2: Development of Breast Organoids

Figure 16-3: Applications of Breast Cancer Organoids in Breast Cancer Research

Figure 16-4: Steps for the Development of a Drug

Figure 16-5: Applications of Cancer Biomarkers

Figure 17-1: Risk Factors Associated with Renal Cell Carcinoma

Figure 17-2: Development of Kidney Cancer Organoids

Figure 17-3: Essential Requirements for Developing Kidney Cancer Organoids

Figure 17-4: Potential Applications of Kidney Cancer Organoids

Figure 17-5: Kidney Cancer Organoids for Studying Gene-Drug Association

Figure 17-6: Key Features of Cancer Biomarkers

Figure 18-1: Risk Factors Associated with Lung Cancer

Figure 18-2: Establishment of Lung Cancer Organoids

Figure 18-3: Characteristic Analysis for a Developed Organoid

Figure 18-4: Applications of Lung Cancer Organoids

Figure 18-5: Lung Cancer Organoids Towards Therapeutic Research

Figure 19-1: Risk Factors Associated with Prevalence of Ovarian Cancer

Figure 19-2: Human Ovarian Cancer Organoid Development

Figure 19-3: Characteristics Analysis of the In Vitro Model

Figure 19-4: Benefits of Developing Human Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model

Figure 20-1: Risk Factors & Symptoms Associated with Bladder Cancer

Figure 20-2: Establishment of Bladder Cancer Organoid

Figure 20-3: Characteristics Analysis for Developed Bladder Cancer Organoid

Figure 20-4: Key Applications of Bladder Cancer Organoids in Cancer Research

Figure 20-5: Dimensions for Personalized Medicine

Figure 20-6: Personalized Therapy

Figure 21-1: Risk factors & Symptoms Linked with the Development of Head & Neck Cancer

Figure 21-2: Generation of 3D Head & Neck Cancer Organoid

Figure 21-3: Characteristic Analysis of Developed Head & Neck Cancer Organoid

Figure 21-4: Key Applications of Head & Neck Cancer Organoids

Figure 21-5: Head & Neck Cancer Organoids Challenging Drug Development Strategies

Figure 22-1: Process of Bio-banking

Figure 22-2: Living Biobank of Organoid Allowing Different Experiments at Same Type

Figure 23-1: Drivers of Cancer Organoids

Figure 24-1: Future of Cancer Organoids

Figure 26-1: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial

Figure 26-2: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial

Figure 26-3: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial

Figure 26-4: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial

Figure 26-5: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial

Figure 26-6: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial

Figure 27-1: Market Share of Organoid by Applications

Figure 27-2: Global – Cancer Organoid Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Million), 2020 -2025

Figure 27-3: Global – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-4: Global – Percentage of Cancer Deaths, 2018

Figure 27-5: United States – Companies Working on Organoid Technology

Figure 27-6: North America – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-7: North America – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-8: North America – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-9: USA – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-10: USA – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-11: USA – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-12: Canada – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-13: Canada – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-14: Canada – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-15: Mexico – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-16: Mexico – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-17: Mexico – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-18: US – Total Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Size (US$ in Million), 2017 – 2018

Figure 27-19: Global Urothelial Cancer Drug Market Share, 2017

Figure 27-20: European Companies Working On Organoid Technology

Figure 27-21: Europe – Cancer Therapeutics Share by Type, 2018

Figure 27-22: Europe – Percentage of Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-23: Europe – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-24: Europe – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-25: Germany – Percentage of Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-26: Germany – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-27: Germany – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-28: United Kingdom – Percentage of Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-29: United Kingdom – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-30: United Kingdom – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-31: France – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-32: France – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-33: France – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-34: Europe – Clinical Trial Market Value (US$ in Billion), 2018- 2024

Figure 27-35: Asia–Pacific – Clinical Trial Market Value (US$ in Billion), 2019 – 2024

Figure 27-36: Japan – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-37: Japan – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-38: Japan – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-39: China – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-40: China – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-41: China – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-42: India – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-43: India – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-44: India – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 27-45: South Korea – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 27-46: South Korea – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018

Figure 27-47: South Korea – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

List of Tables

Table 3-1: Available Growth Factors & Molecule Inhibitors

Table 3-2: Available Culture Systems for Different Tumoroids