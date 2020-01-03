“Global Cancer Tumor Organoids Modeling, Technology & Personalized Cancer Research Insight 2025” report published by Kuick Research gives in-depth insight on ongoing trends in the cancer organoids segment. This research report helps to identify the application of organoids in cancer drug screening and development, human cancer modeling, research on organoids across multiple cancers, key market trends, and future opportunity associated with organoids in cancer research.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Organoids
1.1 Organoids
1.2 History of the Development
1.3 Timeline for Patient Derived Tumor Organoid (PDTO) Development
- Cancer Organoids: Promising Tool for Cancer Biologists
2.1 Cancer Organoids Revealing the Cancer Dynamics
2.2 Cancer Organoids: An Intermediate Platform for Targeted Therapy
- Human Cancer Modeling
3.1 Growth Factors & Small Molecule Inhibitors Applied In Organoid Cultures
3.2 Culture Systems of Multiple Tumoroids
3.3 Human Organoid Protocol
3.4 Extraction Methods for Initiating an Organoid Generation
3.4.1 Biopsy
3.4.2 Surgery
- Establishment of Cancer Organoids
4.1 In-vitro Establishment of Stomach Cancer Organoid Cancer
4.2 Invasion of In-Vivo Mutations in In-Vitro Organoid Model of Intestinal Cancer
4.3 Expansion of Liver Cancer Organoids in the Laboratories
4.4 In- Vitro Modeling of Pancreatic Cancer Organoid
4.5 Transformation of Breast Cancer Cells into Organoids
4.6 3D Organoid Model Generation for Bladder Cancer
4.7 Obtaining In-Vitro Model of In-Vivo Prostate Cancer
4.8 Miniature Organ Development from the In-Vivo Ovarian Cancer Cells
4.9 Creation of In-Vivo Esophageal Cancer as an In-Vitro Organoid Model
- Cancer Organoids & Other Laboratory Techniques to Assess Treatment Responses
5.1 Cell Lines
5.2 Patient-Derived Xenografts
5.3 Organotypic Tissue Slice Culture
5.4 Cancer Organoids: Marking a New Territory
- Tumors Organoids Accelerating Cancer Treatment
6.1 Cancer Epidemic & Pre-Screening
6.2 Cancer Organoids Predicting Tumor Responses
- Advantages of Cancer Organoids
7.1 Reduction in Experimental Complexity Through Cancer Organoids Models
7.2 Similar Genetic Representation between the Organoid & Parent Tumor Organ
7.3 Cancer Organoid Models Predicting the Response of Cancer Treatment
7.4 Cancer Organoid Models Retaining the Phenotype of Parent Organ after Development
7.5 Cancer Organoid Models Supporting Biomarker Profiling in Cancer Research
- Cancer Organoids: Advanced Research & Therapeutic Potential
8.1 Cancer Organoids: Revolutionizing Novel Anti-Cancer Drug Testing Methodology
8.2 Mini-Organ Toxicity Demonstration by Cancer Organoids
8.3 Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics Analysis Enabled by Cancer Organoids
8.4 Cancer Organoids: Innovations in Drug Development Method
8.5 Cancer Organoids as a Potential Platform for Personalized Cancer Therapy
- Organoid Development Transforming Basic Medical Research
9.1 Organoids Advancement in Organ Replacement
9.2 Analyzing Gene Therapy on Organoids
9.3 Organoids for Cell Therapy Analysis
- Post-Model Generation Screening of Cancer Organoids
10.1 Identical Genetic Characteristics between Cancer Organoid & Parent Organ
10.2 Maintaining the Histology of Cancer Organ Tissues
10.3 Tumorigenic Characteristic Screening of Cancer Organoids
- Patient-Derived Tumor Organoids & its Achievement in Medical Research
11.1 Translational Application of Cancer organoid Models
11.2 Cancer Organoids Promoting Oncogenic Mutation Study
11.3 Integration of the Microenvironment Induced by Cancer Organoids
- CRISPR-Cas9 Potential Applications in Cancer Organoids
12.1 CRISPR-Cas9: A Promising Gene Editing Technology
12.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Mediated Cancer Organoid Technology
12.3 CRISPR Based Gene Edited Organoids Recapitulating Cancer Mutations
- Organoids for the Study of Pancreatic Cancer
13.1 Human Endocrine & Exocrine Cancer Pancreatic 3D Model to Transform Cancer Treatment
13.2 Development of Pancreas 3D Cancer Organoid System
13.3 Applications of 3D Pancreatic Organoid Culture
13.3.1 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid & Genetic Implementation
13.3.2 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid & the Inner Environment Benefits
13.3.3 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Model for Drug Toxicity Screening
13.3.4 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Provoking Personalized Therapy
- Organoids for the Study of Stomach Cancer
14.1 Development of Stomach Cancer Organoid Culture
14.2 High-Throughput Screening with Stomach Cancer Organoid 3D Model
14.2.1 Tumorigenesis with Stomach Cancer Organoids
14.2.2 Stomach Cancer Organoids Screening Drug Sensitivity
14.2.3 Developing Stomach Cancer Biobanks for Drug Screening
14.2.4 Stomach Cancer Organoids for Personalizing Therapy
- Three-Dimensional Culture of Liver Organoid in Cancer Biology
15.1 Development of Liver Organoids
15.2 Progress & Potential of Organoid Towards Liver Cancer
15.2.1 Liver Cancer Organoids as a New Model for Improving Drug Screening
15.2.2 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids for Novel Drug Discovery
15.2.3 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids Creating the Living Biobank for the Future Therapeutic Challenges
15.2.4 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids Transforming Personalized Therapy
- Advanced Development of Breast Cancer Organoids
16.1 Organoid Technology to Transform Breast Cancer Modeling & Development
16.2 An Organoid Approach Marking Breast Cancer Therapeutic Research
16.2.1 Breast Cancer Organoids in Drug Development & Expansion
16.2.2 Breast Cancer Organoids: An in-vitro Model for Cancer Biomarker Discovery
16.2.3 Breast Cancer Organoids as a Powerful Resource for Personalized Therapy
- Kidney Cancer Organoids for Cancer Research & Therapeutic Challenges
17.1 Kidney Cancer Organoids: Developmental Approach & Characteristics Analysis
17.2 Organoid Technology & its Applications in Treating Kidney Cancer
17.2.1 Kidney Cancer Organoids Actively Participating in the Pre-Clinical & Clinical Trials
17.2.2 Validation of Cancer Biomarkers by Kidney Cancer Organoids in Drug Development
- Organoids for the Development of Lung Cancer
18.1 Generation of Lung Cancer Organoid from Lungs Tissue
18.2 Lung Cancer Organoids: A Novel 3D Platform for Therapeutic Research
18.2.1 Lung Cancer Organoids for Therapeutic Screening & Cancer Research
18.2.2 Organoids Re-Creating the Treatment for Lung Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer Organoids & its role in Therapeutic Advancement
19.1 Organoid Model Recapitulating Human Ovarian Cancer
19.2 Validation of Potential Benefits Received from Patient-Derived Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model
19.2.1 Editing of Oncogenes in the Patient Derived Ovarian Cancer Organoids
19.2.2 Screening & Drug Testing on Human Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model
19.2.3 Ovarian Cancer Organoids in Modeling the Ovarian Cancer Development & Progression
- An Organoid Platform for Oncological Research in Bladder Cancer
20.1 Establishment of High-Resolution 3D Organoid Model for Bladder Cancer
20.2 Efficient Use of 3D Bladder Cancer Organoids in Oncology Landscape
20.2.1 3D Bladder Cancer Organoids at an Uprising Scale for Drug Discovery
20.2.2 Testing & Screening of Drugs using Bladder Cancer Organoids
20.2.3 Patient-Derived Bladder Cancer Organoids Predicting Response to Various Cancer Treatments
- Human Primary Head & Neck Cancer: An Organoid Approach for In-depth Clinical Research
21.1 Generation & Culture of 3D Head & Neck Cancer Organoids
21.2 Patient-Derived Head & Neck Cancer Organoids Re-defining the Cancer Research
21.2.1 Broad Activity of Head & Neck Cancer Organoids towards Cancer Modeling
21.2.2 Transformation of Drug Development & Drug Efficacy Strategies in Head & Neck Cancer using Organoid Technology
- Living Biobanks of Cancer Organoids Representing Histopathological Diversity
22.1 The Potential of Living Biobank towards Precision Medicine
22.2 Living Bio-banking Strategy Offering Novel Therapeutics for Basic & Advanced Cancer Research
- Drivers & Challenges Associated with Cancer Organoids
23.1 Drivers Witnessing the Growth of Cancer Organoid Technology
23.2 Challenges Concerning the Growth of Cancer Organoids
- Future Directions of Organoids in Cancer Research
- Strategic Joint Ventures by Pharma Companies to Accelerate Drug Discovery through Organoids
25.1 Expanded Breast Cancer Organoids License Agreement between Cellesce & Hubrecht Organoid Technology
25.2 Pre-Clinical Anti-Cancer Drug Development between HUB Organoid Technology & Crown Biosciences
25.3 SEngine’s & Atomwise’s New Joint Venture to Boost Drug Discovery through Organoids
- Clinical Trials Registered under Cancer Organoids
26.1 Lung Cancer
26.1.1 Clinical Trial – Patient-Derived Organoids of Lung Cancer to Test Drug Responses
26.1.2 Clinical Trial – Patient-Derived Organoid Model & Circulating Tumor Cell for Treatment Responses of Lung Cancer
26.1.3 Clinical Trial – Drug Sensitivity Correlation between Patient-Derived Organoid Model & Clinical Responses in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
26.2 Breast Cancer
26.2.1 Clinical Trial – Clinical Study on Drug Sensitivity Verification or Prediction for Breast Cancer by Patient-Derived Organoid Model
26.3 Pancreatic Cancer
26.3.1 Clinical Trial – Drug Screening of Pancreatic Cancer Organoids Developed from EUS-FNA Guided Biopsy Tissues
26.4 Esophageal Cancer
26.4.1 Clinical Trial – Chemoradioresistnace in Prospectively Isolated Cancer Stem Cells in Esophageal Cancer – Organoid: RARE STEM Organoid
- Current Market Scenario of Cancer Organoid Technology
27.1 Market Trends
27.2 Market Overview
27.2.1 North America
27.2.2 Europe
27.2.3 Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Landscape
28.1 Cellesce
28.2 MIMETAS
28.3 Hubrecht Organoid Technology
28.4 Crown Biosciences
28.5 Atomwise
28.6 STEMCELL Technologies
28.7 Qgel
28.8 OcellO
28.9 DefiniGEN
List of Figures
Figure 1-1: Organoid Culture Establishment
Figure 1-2: Timeline for PDTO Development
Figure 2-1: Strategy of Cancer Organoids
Figure 2-2: Cancer Organoid Establishment
Figure 2-3: Organoids Leading to Mutational Analysis of Cancer
Figure 2-4: Cancer Organoid as a Targeted Therapy
Figure 3-1: Human Organoid Development Protocol
Figure 3-2: Sample Collection through Biopsy
Figure 3-3: Sample Collection through Surgery
Figure 4-1: Developed Cancer Organoids
Figure 5-1: Available Methods for Cancer Assessment
Figure 5-2: Diagrammatic Representation of Currently Available Techniques
Figure 5-3: Establishment of Cultures through Cell Lines
Figure 5-4: Establishment of Patient-Derived Xenograft Models
Figure 5-5: Disadvantages of Patient-Derived Xenografts
Figure 5-6: Organotypic Tissue Slice Culture Preparation
Figure 5-7: Cancer Organoids Dominating Other Techniques
Figure 5-8: Characteristics of Cancer Organoid Model System
Figure 6-1: Pre-Screening Test Leading to Accelerated Cancer Treatment
Figure 7-1: Advantages of Cancer Organoids
Figure 7-2: Cancer Organoids Preserving Genetic Information
Figure 7-3: Cancer Organoids Predicting Cancer Treatment
Figure 7-4: Benefits of Preserving Phenotypic Characteristics by Cancer Organoids
Figure 7-5: Organoids & Human Organ Showing Similar Results
Figure 7-6: Biomarkers Application in the Medical World
Figure 7-7: Biomarkers Predicting Cancer Treatment Response
Figure 8-1: Applications of Cancer Organoids in Research
Figure 8-2: Difference Between 2D Screening & 3D Screening of Drugs
Figure 8-3: Cancer Organoids During the Detection of Drug Toxicity
Figure 8-4: Relationship between Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics
Figure 8-5: Benefits of Pharmacodynamics & Pharmacokinetics Analysis
Figure 8-6: Drug Discovery Cycle
Figure 8-7: Cancer Organoids during Drug Development
Figure 8-8: Personalized Cancer Therapy
Figure 8-9: Scientific Advances Leading to Personalized Therapy
Figure 8-10: Benefits of Personalized Therapy for the Patients
Figure 8-11: Personalized Cancer Therapy Using Cancer Organoids
Figure 9-1: Application of Organoids in Basic Medical Research
Figure 9-2: Process of Organ Donation
Figure 10-1: Post-Model Generation Screening Characteristics
Figure 10-2: Genetic Analysis of the Developed Organoid
Figure 10-3: Histological Maintenance of the Tumor Organoids
Figure 10-4: Characteristics of Tumor
Figure 11-1: Patient-Derived Tumor Organoids Progress Fields
Figure 12-1: Potential Applications of CRISPR-Cas9
Figure 12-2: Establishment of ESC or iPSC & ASC Derived Organoids
Figure 12-3: Applications of CRISPR Based Gene Edited Organoids
Figure 13-1: Generation & Applications of Pancreatic Cancer Organoid
Figure 13-2: Potential Applications of Organoid Derived from Pancreatic Cancer Cells
Figure 13-3: Personalized Therapy – Essential Requirements
Figure 14-1: Common Stomach Cancer Causing Agents
Figure 14-2: Human Stomach Cancer Organoid Culture
Figure 14-3: Applications of Stomach Cancer Organoids
Figure 15-1: Primary Liver Cancer Causing Diseases
Figure 15-2: Liver Organoids Derived from Tissue-Resident Stage & Embryonic Stage
Figure 15-3: Liver Organoids Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Figure 15-4: Post-Model Screening of Liver Organoid
Figure 15-5: Potential Applications of Primary Liver Cancer Organoids
Figure 15-6: Essential Requirements for Developing Personalized Vaccine
Figure 16-1: Risk Factors for Breast Cancer
Figure 16-2: Development of Breast Organoids
Figure 16-3: Applications of Breast Cancer Organoids in Breast Cancer Research
Figure 16-4: Steps for the Development of a Drug
Figure 16-5: Applications of Cancer Biomarkers
Figure 17-1: Risk Factors Associated with Renal Cell Carcinoma
Figure 17-2: Development of Kidney Cancer Organoids
Figure 17-3: Essential Requirements for Developing Kidney Cancer Organoids
Figure 17-4: Potential Applications of Kidney Cancer Organoids
Figure 17-5: Kidney Cancer Organoids for Studying Gene-Drug Association
Figure 17-6: Key Features of Cancer Biomarkers
Figure 18-1: Risk Factors Associated with Lung Cancer
Figure 18-2: Establishment of Lung Cancer Organoids
Figure 18-3: Characteristic Analysis for a Developed Organoid
Figure 18-4: Applications of Lung Cancer Organoids
Figure 18-5: Lung Cancer Organoids Towards Therapeutic Research
Figure 19-1: Risk Factors Associated with Prevalence of Ovarian Cancer
Figure 19-2: Human Ovarian Cancer Organoid Development
Figure 19-3: Characteristics Analysis of the In Vitro Model
Figure 19-4: Benefits of Developing Human Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model
Figure 20-1: Risk Factors & Symptoms Associated with Bladder Cancer
Figure 20-2: Establishment of Bladder Cancer Organoid
Figure 20-3: Characteristics Analysis for Developed Bladder Cancer Organoid
Figure 20-4: Key Applications of Bladder Cancer Organoids in Cancer Research
Figure 20-5: Dimensions for Personalized Medicine
Figure 20-6: Personalized Therapy
Figure 21-1: Risk factors & Symptoms Linked with the Development of Head & Neck Cancer
Figure 21-2: Generation of 3D Head & Neck Cancer Organoid
Figure 21-3: Characteristic Analysis of Developed Head & Neck Cancer Organoid
Figure 21-4: Key Applications of Head & Neck Cancer Organoids
Figure 21-5: Head & Neck Cancer Organoids Challenging Drug Development Strategies
Figure 22-1: Process of Bio-banking
Figure 22-2: Living Biobank of Organoid Allowing Different Experiments at Same Type
Figure 23-1: Drivers of Cancer Organoids
Figure 24-1: Future of Cancer Organoids
Figure 26-1: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial
Figure 26-2: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial
Figure 26-3: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial
Figure 26-4: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial
Figure 26-5: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial
Figure 26-6: Start & Estimated Completion Date of the Clinical Trial
Figure 27-1: Market Share of Organoid by Applications
Figure 27-2: Global – Cancer Organoid Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Million), 2020 -2025
Figure 27-3: Global – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-4: Global – Percentage of Cancer Deaths, 2018
Figure 27-5: United States – Companies Working on Organoid Technology
Figure 27-6: North America – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-7: North America – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-8: North America – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-9: USA – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-10: USA – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-11: USA – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-12: Canada – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-13: Canada – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-14: Canada – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-15: Mexico – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-16: Mexico – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-17: Mexico – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-18: US – Total Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Size (US$ in Million), 2017 – 2018
Figure 27-19: Global Urothelial Cancer Drug Market Share, 2017
Figure 27-20: European Companies Working On Organoid Technology
Figure 27-21: Europe – Cancer Therapeutics Share by Type, 2018
Figure 27-22: Europe – Percentage of Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-23: Europe – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-24: Europe – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-25: Germany – Percentage of Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-26: Germany – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-27: Germany – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-28: United Kingdom – Percentage of Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-29: United Kingdom – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-30: United Kingdom – Percentage of Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-31: France – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-32: France – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-33: France – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-34: Europe – Clinical Trial Market Value (US$ in Billion), 2018- 2024
Figure 27-35: Asia–Pacific – Clinical Trial Market Value (US$ in Billion), 2019 – 2024
Figure 27-36: Japan – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-37: Japan – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-38: Japan – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-39: China – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-40: China – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-41: China – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-42: India – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-43: India – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-44: India – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
Figure 27-45: South Korea – Percentage of New Cancer Cases, 2018
Figure 27-46: South Korea – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Males, 2018
Figure 27-47: South Korea – Percentage of New Cancer Cases in Females, 2018
List of Tables
Table 3-1: Available Growth Factors & Molecule Inhibitors
Table 3-2: Available Culture Systems for Different Tumoroids