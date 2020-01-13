” Global Breast Cancer Drug Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2025″ Report Highlights:

Global Breast Cancer Drug Market: US$ 40 Billion Opportunity

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Pipeline: More Than 550 Drugs

Marketed Breast Cancer Drugs: More Than 90 Drugs

Comprehensive Clinical Insight & Patent Information

Drug Trials, Pricing, Dosage, Cancer Prevalence Insight: 130 Graphs/Charts

The applied science research has marked tremendous advancements in cutting off the epidemic cancer scenarios all around the world but every year unexpectedly more than one million new cases of breast cancer are reported. Breast cancer is somehow responsible for accounting about 10% of all the cancer cases worldwide. Although there has been a limitation in the treatment facilities for cancer cases but since few years there has been an excellent increase in the awareness level with regarding its impact on the survival rates in the case of early diagnosis of breast cancer.

“Global Breast Cancer Drug Market Offers US$ 40 Billion Market Opportunity Across Multiple Drug Classes Like Vaccines, Antibodies, Small Molecule, Peptides, Radiopharmaceuticals etc.”

The increasing cases of breast cancer have however opened a very prominent and novel opportunity for the market of breast cancer all over the world. Several therapies and products gets marketed under the category of breast cancer treatment market and some of these products or therapies include: chemotherapies, targeted therapies, hormonal therapies and many more. The unmet needs with respect to unconvincing safety data and severe adverse effects are however enhancing the realistic opportunities for the expansion of breast cancer drug market focused on improved efficacy and safety. The factors such as improved safety and efficacy are demanding the primary research focus from the R&D groups of the pharmaceutical companies.

“The pharmaceutical R&D groups are compelled to effectively unravel and understand the key dynamics of the market, competitive market, pipeline of the drug and the market forecast to better provide a realistic perspective of the market of breast cancer”

The participation of several major key players majorly towards the research and development of novel drugs is expected to develop the market of breast cancer drugs lucratively in the coming years. On an average, the engagement of the extensive research groups in developing the drugs for breast cancer calls for an unpredictable table of opportunities for them as well as the patients. The inevitable advancements with respect to customization and designing and the strong pipeline of the therapeutic agents are proving to be an effective treatment option than the already existing therapies.

High awareness, well established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that are however responsible for covering a large market share and owing to this, North America since few years is capable of holding the largest market share of global breast cancer drug market. Growing research and development investments and increasing incidence of breast cancer is adding to the conclusion that Europe is among the second largest market share of the global breast cancer drug market. Countries of Asia-Pacific are expected to be among the new additions for the breast cancer drug market in the next few years.

According to research report findings, the global breast cancer drug market is expected to rise upto many folds. Report gives in depths insight on multiple perspective of the breast cancer drug market and ongoing clinical trials. Each section of the report offers a deep insight view about the current market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, drugs that are top-selling, major key players and the competitive outlook related to the market.

The data presented in the report covers all the market trends of the various geographic regions and the robust drug pipeline being followed by the country. In addition to this, the report also successfully provides the profile of the major companies participating in the development of the market. The secondary research included in the report is progressed through unpaid sources and open journals. The breast cancer drug market is expected to witness positive outlook in future driven by strong pipeline of drug candidates in clinical trials and availability of wide spectrum of drugs in the market.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Breast Cancer Drug Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Historical Development of Breast Cancer Drugs

Global Breast Cancer Prevalence & Statistics

2.1 North America

2.1.1 United States

2.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 United Kingdom

2.2. Germany

2.2.3 Russia

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 China

2.3.2 India

2.3.3 Japan

2.3.4 South Korea

2.3.5 Australia

Available Therapeutics for Breast Cancer Management

3.1 Hormonal Therapy

3.1.1 Aromatase Inhibitors

3.1. Estrogen Receptor Antagonist

3.1.3 Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

3.1.4 Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone Drugs

3.2 CDK 4/6 Inhibitors

3.3 HER2 Inhibitors

3.3.1 Monoclonal antibodies

3.3.2 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

3.4 PI3K & mTOR Inhibitors

3.5 PARP Inhibitors

3.6 Other Therapeutics

3.6.1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

3.6.2 Mitotic / Microtubule Inhibitors

3.6.3 EGFR Inhibitors

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Insight

4.1 Overview

4.2 Breast Cancer’s Clinical Trials by Drug Class & Phase

4.2.1 CDK 4/6 Inhibitors Related Trials

4.2.2 Hormonal Therapy Related Clinical Trials

4.2.3 PARP Inhibitors Related Clinical Trials

4.2.4 Other Targeted Therapeutic Related Clinical Trials

4.2.5 Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics Related Clinical Trials

4.2.6 HER2 Inhibitors Related Clinical Trials

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Pipeline Insight

5.1 By Phase

5.2 By Country/Region

5.3 By Biomarker

5.4 By Formulation

5.5 By Company

5.6 By Mechanism

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Unknown

6.1 Overview

6.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Research Phase

7.1 Overview

7.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Preclinical Phase

8.1 Overview

8.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Clinical Phase

9.1 Overview

9.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-I

10.1 Overview

10.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-I/II

11.1 Overview

11.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-II

12.1 Overview

12.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-II/III

13.1 Overview

13.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-III

14.1 Overview

14.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Preregistration

15.1 Overview

15.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Registered

16.1 Overview

16.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

Marketed Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Insight by Company

Competitive Landscape

18.1 Novartis

18.2 Amgen

18.3 Eli Lilly

18.4 Merck

18.5 Pfizer

18.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

18.7 Roche

18.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

18.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals

18.10 AstraZeneca plc

18.11 G1 Therapeutics

18.12 Nerviano Medical Science

18.13 Genentech

List of Figures

Figure 1-1: Global – Incidence of Breast Cancer by Types (%), 2019

Figure 1-2: Global – Number of Total New Diagnosed Cancer Cases vs. Breast Cancer Cases (Million), 2018

Figure 1-3: Global – New Cases of Breast Cancer vs. Other Cancers (%), 2018

Figure 1-4: Global – Leading Cause of Cancer Related Death (Million), 2018

Figure 1-5: Global – Leading Causes of cancer Related Deaths (%), 2018

Figure 1-6: Global – Breast Cancer Cases vs. Other Cancers in Females (%), 2018

Figure 1-7: Global – Breast Cancer Drug Market Size (US$ Billion), 2019 – 2025

Figure 1-8: History of Breast Cancer in Ancient Period

Figure 1-9: Breast Cancer before 18th Century

Figure 1-10: Historical Development of Breast Cancer Drugs, 19th to 21st Century

Figure 2-1: US – Number of Newly Diagnosed Cases of Breast Cancer, 2016-2019 & 2025

Figure 2-2: US – Breast Cancer Cases in Women vs. Men, 2019

Figure 2-3: US – Breast Cancer Cases Women vs. Men (%), 2019

Figure 2-4: US – Breast Cancer Related Deaths in Males & Females, 2019

Figure 2-5: US – Probability of Breast Cancer Development in Males & Females (%), 2019

Figure 2-6: US – Share of Breast Cancer in Total Newly Diagnosed Cases of Cancer (%), 2019

Figure 2-7: US – 10 Year Probability of Female Breast Cancer by Age (%), 2018

Figure 2-8: US – States with Highest Breast Cancer Cases, 2019

Figure 2-9: US – States with Lowest Breast Cancer Cases, 2019

Figure 2-10: US – Breast Cancer Incidence Rate and Death Rate (per 100,000 People), 2011-2015

Figure 2-11: US – Current Breast Cancer Age-Specific Incidence Rate and Death Rate (per 100,000 People), 2018

Figure 2-12: US – Breast Cancer Incidence Rate by Race & Ethnicity (per 100,000 People), 2011-2015

Figure 2-13: US – Breast Cancer Death Rate by Race & Ethnicity (per 100,000 People), 2011-2015

Figure 2-14: US – Breast Cancer Incidence Rate by Type (per 100,000 People), 2010-2014

Figure 2-15: Canada – Number of Newly Diagnosed Cases of Different Cancers, 2019

Figure 2-16: Canada –Newly Diagnosed Cases of Different Cancers (%), 2019

Figure 2-17: Canada – Number of Breast Cancer Cases, 2017, 2019 & 2025

Figure 2-18: Canada – Number of Female & Male Breast Cancer Cases & Deaths, 2019

Figure 2-19: Canada – Breast Cancer Net Survival Rate in Males & Females (%), 2019

Figure 2-20: Canada – Female Breast Cancer Cases vs. Other Cancers in Females, 2019

Figure 2-21: Canada – Female Breast Cancer Cases vs. Other Cancers in Females (%), 2019

Figure 2-22: Canada – Breast Cancer Related deaths vs. Other Cancer Related Deaths in Females (%), 2019

Figure 2-23: Canada – Probability of Female Breast Cancer Incidence & Death (%), 2019

Figure 2-24: Canada – Breast Cancer Cases by Age (%), 2019

Figure 2-25: Canada – Female Breast Cancer Survival Rate by Age, 2019

Figure 2-26: Canada – Breast Cancer Cases by Stage (%), 2011-2015

Figure 2-27: UK – Number of Breast Cancer Cases, 2016, 2018 & 2025

Figure 2-28: UK – Number of Newly Diagnosed Cases of Different Cancers, 2019

Figure 2-29: UK – Average Number of Annual Male & Female Breast Cancer Cases, 2018

Figure 2-30: UK – Average Breast Cancer Cases by Country, 2018

Figure 2-31: UK – Average Breast Cancer Cases by Country (%), 2018

Figure 2-32: UK – Total Cancer Cases vs. Breast Cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 2-33: UK – Total Cancer Cases vs. Breast Cancer Cases in Females (%), 2018

Figure 2-34: UK – Age Specific Incidence & Mortality Rate of Breast Cancer (Per 100,000 Cases), 2018

Figure 2-35: Germany – Number of Breast Cancer Cases & Deaths, 2018

Figure 2-36: Germany – Number of Newly Diagnosed Cases of Different Cancers, 2018

Figure 2-37: Germany – Breast Cancer Cases vs. Other Cancers (%), 2018

Figure 2-38: Germany – Breast Cancer Cases vs. Other Cancers Cases in Females (%), 2018

Figure 2-39: Germany – Incidence Rate & Death Rate of Breast Cancer (Per 100,000 People), 2018

Figure 2-40: Russia – Newly Diagnosed Breast Cancer Cases & Deaths, 2018

Figure 2-41: Russia – Newly Diagnosed Cases of Cancer by Types (%), 2018

Figure 2-42: Russia – Female Breast Cancer Cases Share in Total Newly Diagnosed Cancer Cases (%), 2017 & 2018

Figure 2-43: Russia – Age Specific Incidence & Death Rate of Breast Cancer (Per 100,000 People), 2018

Figure 2-44: China – Number of Newly Diagnosed cases of Different Cancers, 2018

Figure 2-45: China – Newly Diagnosed Breast Cancer Cases, 2015, 2018 & 2025

Figure 2-46: China – Breast Cancer Incidence & Death Rate, 2018

Figure 2-47: China – Number of Total Cancer Cases vs. breast cancer Cases in Females, 2018

Figure 2-48: China – Total Cancer Cases vs. breast cancer Cases in Females (%), 2018

Figure 2-49: China – Age Specific Incidence rate of Breast Cancer (Per 100,000 people), 2015-2019

Figure 2-50: India – Breast Cancer Cases, 2015, 2018 & 2025

Figure 2-51: India – Number of Breast Cancer Related Deaths, 2015, 2018 & 2025

Figure 2-52: India – Newly Diagnosed Cases of Different Type of Cancer (%), 2018

Figure 2-53: India – Probability of Breast Cancer Development in Females (%), 2018

Figure 2-54: India – Breast Cancer Age-Specific Incidence Rate & Death Rate (Per 100,000 People), 2018

Figure 2-55: India – Breast Cancer Cases by Age (%), 2018

Figure 2-56: Japan – Breast Cancer Cases, 2014, 2016 & 2018

Figure 2-57: Japan – Breast Cancer Related Deaths, 2014 & 2018

Figure 2-58: Japan – Newly Diagnosed Cases of Cancer by Type (%), 2018

Figure 2-59: Japan – Breast Cancer Cases vs. Other Cancers in Females (%), 2018

Figure 2-60: Japan – Age Standardized Breast Cancer Incidence Rate, 2014, 2018 & 2025

Figure 2-61: Japan – Age Standardized Breast Cancer Death Rate, 2014 & 2018

Figure 2-62: South Korea – Number of Breast Cancer Cases, 2016, 2018 & 2025

Figure 2-63: South Korea – Breast Cancer Cases vs. Other Cancers in Women (%), 2018

Figure 2-64: South Korea – Number of Male Breast Cancer Cases & Deaths, 2016

Figure 2-65: South Korea – Age Specific Incidence Rate of Breast Cancer (Per 100,000 People), 2016, 2018 & 2025

Figure 2-66: South Korea – Age Specific Mortality Rate of Breast Cancer (Per 100,000 People), 2016 & 2018

Figure 2-67: South Korea – 5 Year Survival Rate of Male & Female Breast Cancer (%), 2012-2016

Figure 2-68: South Korea – Breast Cancer Cases by Stage (%), 2015

Figure 2-69: Australia – Newly Diagnosed Breast Cancer Cases, 2018, 2019 & 2025

Figure 2-70: Australia – Breast Cancer Related Deaths, 2018 & 2019

Figure 2-71: Australia – Breast Cancer Cases vs. Other Cancers in Females, 2018

Figure 2-72: Australia – Breast Cancer Cases – Male & Female, 2019

Figure 2-73: Australia – Breast Cancer Deaths – Male & Female, 2019

Figure 2-74: Australia – Age Specific Breast Cancer Incidence & Death Rate, 2018

Figure 2-75: Australia – 5 year & 10 Year Survial Rate of Breast Cancer

Figure 2-76: Australia – Probability of Breast Cancer in Males & Females (%), 2018

Figure 3-1: Hormonal Therapy for Breast Cancer Treatment

Figure 3-2: Commercially Available Aromatase Inhibitors Drugs for Breast Cancer Management

Figure 3-3: Commercially Available Estrogen Receptor Antagonist Drugs for Breast Cancer Management

Figure 3-4: Commercially Available SERMs for Breast Cancer Management

Figure 3-5: Commercially Available Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone Analogues for Breast Cancer Management

Figure 3-6: Role of CDK 4/6 Inhibitors in Different Types of Breast Cancer

Figure 3-7: Types of HER2 Inhibitors for Breast Cancer Management

Figure 3-8: Commercially Available HER2 Targeting Monoclonal Antibodies for Breast Cancer

Figure 3-9: Commercially Available mTOR & PI3K Inhibitors for Breast Cancer Treatment

Figure 3-10: Commercially Available mTOR & PI3K Inhibitors for Breast Cancer Treatment

Figure 3-11: Commercially Available Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Breast Cancer Treatment

Figure 3-12: Commercially Available Mitotic/Microtubule Inhibitors for Breast Cancer Treatment

Figure 3-13: Commercially Available EGFR Inhibitors for Breast Cancer Treatment

Figure 4-1: Breast Cancer Related Active Clinical Trials – Total vs. Metastatic Breast Cancer Studies, October’2019

Figure 4-2: Discontinued Breast Cancer Trials – Suspended, Terminated & Withdrawn Trials, October’2019

Figure 4-3: Number of Discontinued, Completed & Unknown Status Clinical Studies, October 2019

Figure 4-4: Number of Clinical Trials by Treatment, October’2019

Figure 4-5: Number of Clinical Trials Related to Different Targeted Therapeutics, October’2019

Figure 4-6: Number of CDK 4/6 Inhibitors Related Clinical Trials against Breast Cancer, October’2019

Figure 4-7: Number of New CDK 4/6 Inhibitors in Different Phases of Clinical Trial, October’2019

Figure 4-8: New CDK inhibitors in Different Phases of Clinical Trial (%), October’2019

Figure 4-9: Hormonal Therapeutics Related Clinical Trials against Breast Cancer, October’2019

Figure 4-10: Number of PARP Inhibitors Related Clinical Trials against Breast Cancer, October’2019

Figure 4-11: Number of Other Targeted Therapy Related Clinical Trials against Breast Cancer, October’2019

Figure 4-12: Number of Vaccine & Immunotherapeutic Related Clinical Trials against Breast Cancer, October’2019

Figure 4-13: Number of HER2 Inhibitors Related Clinical Trials against Breast Cancer, October’2019

Figure 5 1: Global – Breast Cancer Clinical Pipeline by phase (Number), 2020 till 2025

Figure 5-2: Global – Breast Cancer Clinical Pipeline by phase (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 5-3: Global – Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline by Region (Number), 2020 till 2025

Figure 5-4: Global – Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline by Country (Number), 2020 till 2025

Figure 5-5: Global – Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline by Biomarker (Number), 2020 till 2025

Figure 5-6: Global – Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline by Formulation (Number), 2020 till 2025

Figure 5-7: Global – Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline by Country (Number), 2020 till 2025

Figure 5-8: Global – Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline by Mechanism (Number), 2020 till 2025

Figure 6-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Unknown Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 7-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Research Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 8-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Preclinical Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 9-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Clinical Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 10-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Phase-I Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 11-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Phase-I/II Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 12-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Phase-II Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 13-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Phase-II/III Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 14-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Phase-III Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 15-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Preregistration Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

Figure 16-1: Global Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline – Share of Registration Phase in Total Clinical Pipeline (%), 2020 till 2025

