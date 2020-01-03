Global Beauty Dermabrasion Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 400.6 Million by 2027, Owing to Increasing Demand for Dermatology Procedures

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global beauty dermabrasion equipment market was valued at US$ 262.8 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Beauty Dermabrasion Equipment Market:

Key trends in market include rising demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing launches and approvals of surgical products, and adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by the market players.

This minimally invasive techniques are utilized by both male and female. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2016, in America out of 88,182 total dermabrasion procedures, 76,126 procedures, which makes up 86.0% of all procedures were performed on female and remaining 12,056 were males, which accounts for 14.0% of all procedures.

Players are focused on product launches and approvals of dermabrasion products for better offerings in the potential market. For instance, in April 2017 the Hydrafacial Company (Edge Systems LLC), a company based in the U.S. launched a skin care system – Perk. It is the first hybrid skin system that combines in-office exfoliation treatment with home friendly products. The product is embedded with advanced technology for skin treatment, which offers superior results with less time.

Major players are also focusing on the business expansion for strengthening its product portfolio and global network. For instance, in April 2017, Apax Partners, a private equity advisory firm, acquired Syneron Medical Ltd., Israel-based aesthetic medical product manufacturer. The acquisition was valued at US$ 397 million which would supports to enter into the emerging dermabrasion market.

Moreover, in December 2018, the HydraFacial Company entered into a collaboration with SENTÉ, a privately held specialty aesthetics designer. This collaboration aimed to launch a SENTÉ Dermal Repair, a patented sulfated glycosaminoglycan (SuGAG) equivalent technology clinically proven to provide rapid skin rejuvenation. The SENTÉ booster, when combined with HydraFacial’s treatments offers increased superficial and deep hydration and reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and redness.

However, high cost of beauty dermabrasion equipment & related procedures are expected to hamper growth of beauty dermabrasion equipment market over the forecast period. The equipment are bind to various risks & side effects due to the treatment, which are expected to restrain the market growth. For instance, according to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), dermabrasion causes enlarged pores, acne on treated skin and change in the color complexion. It may rarely cause bacterial, fungal or viral infection and other skin reactions such as allergic skin rashes and reactions.

Key Market Takeaways:

The beauty dermabrasion equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027), attributed to rising demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing launches and approvals of surgical products, and adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration by the market players. For instance, according to the study published in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 1.8 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2018 compared to 1.7 million in 2017.

Key players in the market are focused on acquisition and collaboration strategies to enhance their product portfolio, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2018, Alma Lasers Ltd. acquired Medical Nova, a medical aesthetic distributors of technology-based devices in Israel. The acquisition is anticipated to further strengthen Alma Lasers Ltd. market position in Israel as Medical Nova had strong market position in Israel.

Key players operating in the global beauty dermabrasion equipment market include Syneron Medical ltd, Photomedix Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd, The HydraFacial Company (EDGE SYSTEM LLC.), RUIXI Aesthetic. Equipment Co., Limited, and PMT Corporation.

