Gene Therapy Market 2020 Global Industry Size | Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

The global gene therapy market is likely to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, owing to recent technological advancements in gene replacement procedures. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘Gene Therapy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018 – 2025’ the market is likely to expand at a high rate due to increasing adoption of gene therapy in several countries across the world. Recently, there has been a growing emphasis on development of new gene replacement therapies. Encouraged by advancements in gene therapy and a high demand from end users, many companies are investing more in the research and development (R&D) of these products. According to Fortune Business Insights, in the coming years the market is likely to gain from the rising demand for gene therapy for haemophilia and other diseases.

Leading Players operating in the Gene Therapy Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

uniQure N.V.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Introduction of New Tools in Gene Therapy to Drive the Market

Regenerative medicine is an emerging area of research and development, with research analysts expressing their intent of emphasizing on developments in gene therapy. As gene therapies involve infusion of new genes into cells for regeneration of tissues, tools used for these therapies need to be precise and of high calibre. Thus, the focus of existing companies is gradually shifting towards the development of novel and more advanced tools. This offers growth opportunities for existing as well as new players in the market.

Availability of Few Gene Therapy Products Creates Opportunities for Entry of New Players

Currently, there are very few gene therapy products that have been approved by the FDA. As gene therapy process involves very high risk and the margin for error in gene therapies is minimal to almost zero, the efficiency of gene therapies need to be high. Companies are finding it too hard to get adhere to the standards set by the FDA. Never mind this, end users can be certain about the efficiency of the approved gene therapy process and products as these therapies have already gone through various clinical trials and have met the standards set by FDA and other compliances. Having said that, there is an increasing opportunity for market entrants to achieve rapid growth in this area, due to lesser competition and a high scope for expansion. Many companies are in the latter stage of clinical trials and it is expected that these companies will get full commercialization in the forecast period. Either way, these factors are bound to have a positive impact on the global gene therapy market in the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Global Gene Therapy Market:

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Genetic disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Ophthalmology

Neurological conditions

Others

By Type of Vectors

Viral vectors

Non-viral vectors

By Type of Cells

Somatic cells

Germline cells

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

