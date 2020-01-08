Gel Permeation Chromatography Market Growth to register a CAGR of 7.0% to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2025, Says Coherent Market Insights

Key players operating in the gel permeation chromatography market include Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Malvern Panalytical, Shimadzu Corporation, and Polymer Char.

Gel Permeation Chromatography Market – The Exclusive Exclusion Technique

Gel permeation chromatography is size exclusion technique used for separation and categorization of polymers. It is an exclusive technique to perform polymer characterization, in order to evaluate the molecular weight distribution of an analyte. Polymer profiling is important as it affects physical properties such as brittleness, elasticity, and toughness in its end-use. Gel permeation chromatography system is based on principle that different component shows different affinity towards stationary phase (column packing material). Smaller component gets trapped in the pores of the packing material therefore, these show high retention time. On the other hand, larger components in analyte surpasses stationary phase without much affinity and therefore has lower retention time. Based on this data, processing unit shows varying peaks on display according to which cauterization and separation of the analyte can be done. Gel permeation chromatography system consists of various components such as pump system, injector system, columns, detectors, and data proceeding systems.

The global gel permeation chromatography system was valued at US$ 929.2 million in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Increasing research and development by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in chronic disease is expected to propel growth of the gel permeation chromatography market

Increasing research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the globe, targeting chronic diseases such as cancer to develop novel therapies are expected to fuel growth of the market over the forecast period. These novel therapies are protein (natural polymer) based therapies which includes CAR-T cell therapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and immune check point inhibitors. For instance, according to report in 2017 by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, research-based pharmaceutical and biotech companies annually invest around US$ 149 billion on research and development. Moreover, over 7,000 molecule are under investigation, out of which around 2,000 candidate are for cancer. Therefore, separation and characterization of new chemical entity, which are polymer-based is possible efficiently with gel permeation chromatography is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, most of these drug under investigation are in preclinical study, which consists of studying structure and component of new chemical entity, which demands GPC system. However, cost associated with gel permeation chromatography system and its component is high, which limits use of instrument in academic institutes except pharmaceutical companies. Other analytical instruments are such as LC-MS are more widely used, due to large number application, which is expected to hinder growth of gel permeation chromatography market.

Regulatory approvals for use of novel excipients (Polymers) is expected to drive growth of the gel permeation chromatography market

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies widely use polymers as excipient (binder, diluent, coating agents, suspending agent, viscosity agent, and disintegrant) to produce variety of dosage form. There is increasing use of natural polymers instead of synthetic due to inertness, low cost, and higher acceptability of consumers towards natural polymers. Various natural polymers that were launched from different manufacturers include Solutol HS 15, Soluplus, Kollicoat Smartseal 30 D, Polyplasdone Ultra, and Prosolv ODT. However, before using polymers in formulation, end-user (pharmaceutical and biotech companies) has to be confident about quality of polymers used as excipients. USFDA demands Quality by Design in manufacturing the formulations (non-adherence otherwise leads to product recalls). Therefore companies have to characterize these polymers for quality parameters. This needs efficient GPC systems. Moreover, companies have to adhere to ICH guideline (M4Q), which requires novel excipients to characterize their functionality and physicochemistry.

