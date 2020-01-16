Fluoroscopy C-arms Market 2020-2026 Global Demand, Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast Research

Rising incidence of sports injuries especially in children is anticipated to stimulate growth in the global fluoroscopy c-arms market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Fluoroscopy C-arms Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Mobile c-arms, Full-size c-arms, Mini size C-arms.), By Application (Image-guided biopsy, Angiography, Discography), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic centres, Specialty clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” offers a detailed overview of the trends prevailing in the market. As per research studies, around 30 million children in the U.S. alone participate in different types of sports every year. This will give rise to the increase in the incidence of sports injuries, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fluoroscopy-c-arms-market-100317

Leading Players operating in the Fluoroscopy C-arms Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

General Electric Company

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Hologic, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

North America Registers Highest Growth Owing to Launch of Innovative Products

In 2017, North America covered the highest share in the global fluoroscopy c-arms market. The region is expected to lead the market with the launch of flat panel detectors and other innovative products. New technological advancements in fluoroscopy c-arm machine such as fluoroscopy mini c-arm and mobile c-arm is likely to drive the market in North America. In addition to this, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and awareness about the advanced imaging systems are likely to create growth opportunities in the market by 2026.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Mobile c-arms

Full-size c-arms

Mini size C-arms.

By Application

Image-guided biopsy

Angiography

Discography

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers,

Specialty clinics

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Fluoroscopy C-arms Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fluoroscopy-c-arms-market-100317

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Fluoroscopy C-arms Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Fluoroscopy C-arms Market growth?

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs