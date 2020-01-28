Facial Injectable Market 2020, Size, Largest Share, Emerging countries, Engagement strategy, Dynamic, Current Trends, Multiple Application, Supply Demand Approach and Regional Forecast to 2025

Facial Injectable Market Synopsis

The global facial injectable market is presumed to expand at 28.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2025). The market is likely to garner USD 9.04 billion by the end of 2021 owing to the growing geriatric population, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Also referred to as dermal fillers, facial injectable is products which help in facial rejuvenation or bio-engineering. With growing age, human facial skin loses subcutaneous fat naturally and the skin is lured closer to the facial working muscles. Thus, wrinkles and smile lines become visible. Cosmetic treatments, anti-aging, and face rejuvenation have changed the rules of reinvention and engagement.

Drivers Impacting the Market

The increasing number of older people led by baby boomer’s generation with high income are the major drivers of the global facial injectable market. According to the World Health Organization, the proportion of world’s population will increase from 12 to 22 percent between 2015 and 2050 which will drive the market. The primal desire to remain young is another major driver of the market. With the rising influence of lifestyle, film and fashion industry have led to the growing demand for medications in order to slow down aging and its signs. Youth wellness and health is becoming a status symbol and youthful appearance is penetrating people’s lives. With the growing media such as lifestyle magazines and televisions and craze for youthful appearance, the market for facial injectable is propelling during the assessment period. Moreover, stem cell technology, gene therapy, and targeted delivery of nutrients using biotechnology are anticipated to open gates for anti-aging drugs. Development of biomarkers for physiochemical modification in the human body provides prospects for the market.

On the flip side, skepticism and concern associated with safety regarding unrestricted use of anti-aging drugs without experimental validation are likely to retard the market growth during the forecast period. Adverse effects related to injectables like nausea, neck & back pain, allergic reactions, and rash are presumed to inhibit the market growth in the coming years.

Global Facial Injectable Market: Segmental Analysis

The global facial injectable market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By mode of type, the global facial injectable market has been segmented into collagen, botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and polymers & particles.

By mode of application, the global facial injectable market has been segmented into face-lift, facial line correction treatment, lip treatments, and others.

Facial Injectable Market Regional Insights

Geographically, the Facial Injectable Market span across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is presumed to dominate the global market for facial injectable and is anticipated to reach USD 3.42 billion by the end of the review period. The growth is attributed to the rising approvals of facial injectable products in emerging countries.

Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market during the assessment period owing to the presence of major countries such as India and China. The market in this region is majorly influenced by the tourism and fashion industry. One of the hindering factors of this region is the high cost of treatment and poor per capita income.

Europe is considered to hold a substantial market share due to the growing consumer disposable income coupled with the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Moreover, the porn industry is also affecting the market to a great extent and it has been noticed that the rise of cosmetic surgery has a linear relationship with bandwidth of the internet.

Industry News

October 3, 2108: Allergan plc has recently announced the launch of a new JUVÉDERM advertising campaign which has been created to empower the next generation of consumers to JUVÉDERM IT. JUVÉDERM IT was designed to further Allergan’s goal of making the JUVÉDERM Collection of Fillers the first choice for consumers.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are Integra Lifesciences, Sanofi, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Sinclair, Galderma, Suneva Medical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and SciVision Biotech Inc.

