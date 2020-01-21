Europe Platelet-Rich Plasma Market will grow at 7.1% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 75.8 Million By 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) – are used or tested as surgical adjuvants or regenerative medicine preparations in sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

Europe platelet-rich plasma market is estimated to account for US$ 75.8 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

Europe Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Drivers

Increasing technological advancements in PRP therapy are expected to aid in growth of Europe platelet-rich plasma market over the forecast period. For instance, PEAK PRP System (manufactured by DePuy Synthes) prepares highly concentrated 3 ml of PRP from 27 ml of whole blood in only two and half minutes.

Request Free PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3346

(**Note: Free Sample with TOC, Graph, Charts)

Europe Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Opportunities

Regulatory reforms related to position on platelet-rich plasma treatments are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Health Canada, while clarified that PRP treatments, including Platelet Rich Fibrin treatments, are not the same as cell therapies and, as a result, are not subject to Health Canada’s Policy Position Paper on Autologous Cell Therapy Products.

Europe Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Restraints

Increasing recommendations against the use of PRP is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, the American College of Rheumatology, in partnership with the Arthritis Foundation, released the 2019 ACR/AF Guideline for the Management of Osteoarthritis of the Hand, Hip and Knee, which recommended against the use of PRP injections for the treatment of hip and knee osteoarthritis.

Key Takeaways:

The Kits segment in Europe platelet-rich plasma market was valued at US$ 34.9 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 60.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing product approvals during the forecast period.

The Knee segment held dominant position in Europe platelet-rich plasma market in 2019, accounting for 36.7% share in terms of value, followed by elbow and foot & ankle segments, respectively. Increasing incidence and prevalence of osteoarthritis of the knee during the forecast period is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment.

Purchase a copy of Europe Platelet-rich Plasma Market Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3346

Market Trends

Addition of exogenous anticoagulant and procoagulant may result in clinical side effects and raise the price of PRP, which has led to R&D in new approaches for preparation and activation of PRP without additives. For instance, in May 2018, researchers from Nanfang Hospital of Southern Medical University reported development of a novel method named temperature controlled PRP, which does not require use of exogenous additives in the preparation and activation process.

Several skin care centers are offering PRP for various treatment modalities. For instance, in December 2019, Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery started offering Rohrer PiXel8-RF device for radiofrequency (RF) micro-needling treatments and PRP therapy.

Regulations

In France, the blood system and its products are controlled by the Direction Générale de the Santé (DGS), whereas the responsibility of haemovigilance lies with Agence Française de Sécurité Sanitaire des Produits de Santé (AFSSAPS).

In Germany, blood and blood components are marketed and regulated according to the German medicinal product act (AMG, ARZNEIMITTELGESETZ), which is the law of reference in the health sector

In Spain, The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) regulates the use of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) as a human-use medicinal product. This regulatory framework offers emerging challenges to adapt the use of PRP to the new requirements of safety and efficacy.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/europe-platelet-rich-plasma-market-2711

Europe Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in Europe include Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnsons Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Terumo Corporation, Glofinn Oy, Medira Ltd., Regen Lab S.A., and Estar Technologies Ltd.

Europe Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Key Developments

January 2020: SHVI PRP Therapy announced a new website that is focused specifically at the use of PRP to mitigate hair loss

January 2019: Generex Biotechnology Corporation entered into a letter of intent to acquire Medisource Partners, an FDA-registered distributor of medical and surgical products including supplies kits to process bone marrow aspirates and PRP biologics at the time of surgery.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Media Contact:

Name: Mr. Raj Shah

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Phone: US +12067016702

Country: United States

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/

Visit Blog: https://globalindustryresearchblog.wordpress.com/