Ephedrine Market, By Dosage Form, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel and Region – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Ephedrine is a decongestant and bronchodilator, used to treat bronchospasms caused due to asthma. The medicine reduces the swelling and constricts the blood vessels in the nasal passages which widens the lung airways and allows the patient to breathe easily. Due to the medicine’s central nervous system stimulatory effects, ephedrine is also used extensively during spinal anesthesia in order to prevent intra-operative hypotension. The medicine is available in the form of tablets, capsules, and injections.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3320

Global Ephedrine Market – Dynamics

High prevalence of hypotension during spinal anesthesia is expected to propel growth of the ephedrine market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Columbian Journal of Anesthesiology, 2018, incidences of hypotension during spinal anesthesia ranges from 1.9% to 71% globally.

Moreover, launches and approvals of ephedrine products is expected to boost the ephedrine market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, Par Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Endo International plc, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new ephedrine sulfate injection, CORPHEDRA. The injection will be used to for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the process of spinal anesthesia.

However, restrictions on ephedrine usage through regulatory authorities is expected to restrain the market over the forecast period. For instance, since 2001, the Government of Canada has authorized ephedrine only as a nasal decongestant with a maximum dosage of 8mg along with 32mg in a 24 hour period.

Global Ephedrine Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to launches and approvals of new ephedrine products in the region. For instance, in March 2017, Akorn, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of generics and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its New Drug Application (NDA) for single dose ampule of an ephedrine sulfate injection which is indicated for treating hypotension occurring during spinal anesthesia.

Download the Sample copy Of Report with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3320

Increasing ephedrine product launches is expected to propel the market growth in the Europe region. For instance, in April 2016, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, formerly known as Flamel Technologies, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection, which will be used to treat hypotension occurring during anesthesia.

Moreover, high prevalence of hypotension during spinal anesthesia in Asia Pacific is likely to drive the ephedrine market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Anesthesia, 2018, the cases of mild, moderate, and severe spinal anesthesia induced hypotension was approximately 20%, 35%, and 40% respectively.

Global Ephedrine Market – Competitive Landscape

Key player operating in the market include Servier, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Amgen Inc., Sanofi S.A., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Endo Pharmaceuticals plc, and Akorn Inc.

Purchase a copy of Ephedrine Market Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3320

Global Ephedrine Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of dosage form, the global ephedrine market is segmented into:

Tablets

Capsules

Injections

On the basis of disease indication, the global ephedrine hormones market is segmented into:

Bronchial Asthma

Spinal Anesthesia induced Hypotension

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global ephedrine hormones market is segmented into:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

On the basis of region, the global ephedrine hormones market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Media Contact:

Name: Mr. Raj Shah

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Phone: US +12067016702

Country: United States

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/

Visit Blog: https://globalindustryresearchblog.wordpress.com/