Endoscopic Ultrasound Market 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Supply, Outlook, Segments, Share, Demand, Trends, Sales Revenue and 2026 Forecast Research Report

The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market size is projected to reach USD 1,375.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of gastric cancer is touted to be the key driver for the growth of this market during the forecast period. Gastric cancer or cancer of the stomach is one of the leading cancer-related deaths in the world. According to the GLOBOCAN 2018 report of the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC), gastric cancer was the third deadly type of cancer in 2018, causing 783,000 deaths in the same year. It also has the fifth-highest incidence rate among cancers, with 5.7% of new cancer cases being of this type. Detection of cancer in its early stages is crucial for prolonging the life of a patient. Endoscopy ultrasound equipment plays a vital role in diagnosing stomach cancer and timely diagnosis can help the doctor to take appropriate treatment routes and form an informed prognosis of the disease. As a result, the demand for EUS technology is slated for considerable expansion and echo-endoscopy products will dominate the endoscopic ultrasound market trends in the near future.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medi-Globe GmbH

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic

PENTAX Medical

Cook Medical

Growing Pressure on Countries to Increase Healthcare Expenditure to Prove Conducive for Growth

In recent years, there has been mounting pressure on countries, especially developing economies, to improve their healthcare infrastructure through increased spending. According to the WHO, in 2016, global expenditure on health was around USD 7.5 trillion, roughly 10% of world GDP. Of more import is the fact that the rise in healthcare spending was faster in low and middle-income countries than in developed countries, the WHO points out. This shows that countries are ready to spend on modern diagnostic devices and machines to raise public health levels. EUS products require higher spending capacity from both producers and consumers and with government support and a simultaneous rise in incomes, this equipment can be made accessible to majority of the people. This can significantly expand the market, create new avenues for revenue generation, and pave the way for more innovations.

Increasing Investment in R&D Activities to Intensify Competition

Major players are ramping up their investment in research and development to come out with novel products in a bid to diversify their product offerings as well as strengthen their position in the market. For example, in October 2019, Fujifilm Medical Systems launched eight new endoscopes along with a complete suite of Endoscopy Imaging Solutions in San Antonio, Texas. Similarly, in March 2019, ESAOTE unveiled its high-performance ultrasound product line for hospitals called MyLab X8.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technology Advancements in Endoscopy Ultrasound, 2018 Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 Overview on Diagnostic and Therapeutic Roles of Endoscopy Ultrasound Key Product/Brand Analysis, For Key Players

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Endoscopes Radial Endoscopes Linear Endoscopes Ultrasound Probes Ultrasonic Processors Imaging Systems Needles Accessories Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Oncology Pancreatic Conditions Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



