Electronic Aspirin Market Trends 2020, Global Size, Growing Demand, Regional Analysis, Emerging Technology, Competitive Landscape, Top Companies in Healthcare Industry

Frequent headaches are a common condition in the present day. Over the recent past, work-related stress has increased significantly, which is further triggered by the changing lifestyles of people across the globe. More and more people suffering from severe headaches are nowadays resorting to self-medication. Aspirin is the most commonly used medication known to treat specific inflammatory conditions, reduce fever, and cure headaches. Primarily developed for treating headaches and physical pain, aspirin is an analgesic medication that now has extended indications for heart attack and stroke as well. It was found that nearly 700 to 1,000 clinical trials are conducted every year in order to determine the additional applications of aspirin.

As estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO), headaches affect around 50% of the global populace. According to the Migraine Research Foundation, migraine is the third most prevalent disease around the world, with nearly one billion affected people. Furthermore, more than 4 million people are reported to be experiencing chronic migraine. Medication overuse is the most common reason behind episodic migraine turning into chronic. Most migraine sufferers do not seek medical help for their pain, as it is easier to pop a pill every time one gets a headache. Scientists have therefore established an innovative method of treating migraine/chronic headaches using an implantable device.

The Electronic Aspirin Technology

Doctors have associated the chronic forms of headache with the sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG), a facial nerve bundle; however, no effective treatment has been determined so far that works on the SPG on a long-term basis. The electronic aspirin technology blocks the SPG signals at the first sign of a headache. This technology is a patient-powered tool and is under investigation at Autonomic Technologies, Inc.

In this technology, the device needs to be implanted permanently in the upper gum on the side of head normally affected by headache. The lead tip of the device connects with the SPG bundle. When a patient senses a headache, he/she places a handheld remote controller on the cheek nearest the implant. The resulting signals will trigger a slight electrical charge and stimulate the SPG nerves. The stimulated SPCG nerves will block the pain-causing neurotransmitters. The impulse will be so minor that the patient may feel it a little bit, but not painful or distressed. The patient can turn the device on or off when required. The implant works only when the remote is brought near it.

Implanting his device requires a medical technologist. Studies of the technology showed that 68% of the people who suffered from chronic headaches reported improvement on using electronic aspirin. Moreover, the weekly average headaches reduced by 31% in these people and 75% among those who reported improvement in their quality of life.

Electronic aspirin technology could serve as the most preferred option in migraine patients and those who get frequent headaches. Being an implantable it could restrict its demand in people who do not seek medical help for headache or migraine, as observed in the emerging countries. Therefore, the electronic aspirin device could generate demand in the U.S., Canada and European markets where implants are not a new technology. The Asian, Latin America and African regions are still coping up to generate demand for implantable technology. Being a permanent implant, the potential consumers would be the migraine and chronic headache patients who have to frequently take pills for treating it.

Key Developments

Autonomic Technologies Inc. (ATI), a U.S. based company, innovated the first-of-its-kind technology as an alternative to oral aspirin, for patients experiencing migraines, cluster headaches, and severe neuralgias. ATI is currently in the process of clinical investigation of Electronic Aspirin. In October 2017, the company gained the FDA approval for conducting clinical trials, and authorization from European regulatory bodies for application in Europe.

