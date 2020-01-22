Disposable Medical Gloves Market to Rise USD 10.9 Billion by 2026 | Trends, Key Factors, Growth Drivers, Recent Developments

The disposable medical gloves market value is projected to touch USD 10.9 billion by 2026, registering a modest CAGR of 9.1%. One of the major drivers for this growth is the heightened risk of chronic diseases across the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME), chronic (non-communicable) diseases caused 80% of the disabilities in 2017. The WHO further predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020. Most of these diseases, such as COPD and diabetes, are a result of faulty lifestyle habits, namely, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, and smoking. The global disposable medical gloves market stands to gain from these developments in the coming decade.

Disposable gloves are some of the most commonly used health safety products in the field of medicine. Their aim is to prevent contamination of equipment and other materials in a hospital which can give rise to opportunistic infections in patients. The most widely used varieties of disposable gloves include vinyl gloves, latex gloves, and nitrile gloves.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market

Ansell Ltd

KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

Romsons

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Cardinal Health

Halyard Health

Dynarex Corporation

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Elite Surgical

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Growing Popularity of Medical Tourism to Boost the Market

Medical tourism refers to travelling undertaken by patients to other countries to seek medical help either because healthcare in their country is unaffordable or is extremely weak. Medical tourism is increasing around the world, especially from the developed nations such as the US to developing nations such as India. For example, a study published in the American Journal of Medicine estimates that in 2017, about 1.4 million Americans and 14 to 16 million people all over the world toured different countries for healthcare.

The top five most preferred destinations being Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, Mexico, and Singapore. According to a report by Visa and Oxford Economics, the value of the overall medical tourism industry is increasing annually by USD 439 billion. This will fuel the global disposable medical gloves market revenue till 2026.

Asia-Pacific to Showcase Splendid Growth; North America to Dominate

Having generated business worth USD 2 billion in 2018, North America is expected to hold a dominant portion in the global disposable medical gloves market share in the forecast period. The primary reasons for this being high awareness levels about safety of medical equipment, well-established distribution network, and growing demand for high quality disposable gloves. Similar factors are expected to drive the market in Europe as well and make the region the second largest stakeholder in the global disposable medical gloves market.

Market Segmentation:

By Category

Powdered

Powder-free

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

Dental Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



