Digital Health Market 2026: Global Key Companies, Size, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

The global digital health market is expected to rise at a considerable rate in response to rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Fortune Business insights in its new report titled “Digital Health Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” predicts that North America is likely to show attractive growth opportunities during the forecast period. This is primarily on account of the presence of advanced healthcare and medical infrastructure in North America. Presence of a large number of well-established players in this region is likely to continue boosting the digital healthcare market in North America. Besides North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to grow at a significant rise in the upcoming years. Rising level of digital knowledge in the U.K. is expected to drive the digital health market.

Key Players Operating in The Digital Health Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Truven Health Analytics

McKesson Corp.

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Qualcomm Inc.

Market Players Are Focusing on Strategic Collaborations to Establish a Stronghold

Cisco and NetApp joined hands with each other in June 2018 to launch FlexPod solutions. Companies worked together to compute network, and store important data and help organizations to accelerate application delivery. In April 2018, Digital Health China and Koninklijke Philips N.V. introduced a tele-radiology application platform called SHINEFL. This service platform provides scalable and customizable cloud-based solution for effective image management. Through this, one can view, store, analyze, and retrieve medical images even remotely. The clinical applications involved in this platform are majorly for cardiology, oncology, and neurology.

Growth Strategies Adopted by Companies to Aid Expansion

The global digital health market covers several players, demonstrating a competitive vendor landscape. Among these, the leading players are working continuously to expand their product portfolio and strengthen position in the digital healthcare market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global digital health market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Truven Health Analytics, McKesson Corp., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Philips Healthcare, NetApp., Siemens Healthineers, and Qualcomm Inc. In the near future, these companies are anticipated to engage in strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements to increase their share in the market. Also, these initiatives are adopted to gain a competitive edge in the global digital health market.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Mobile Health Technology

Health Information Technology

Wearables Technology

Telehealth Technology

Others

By Deployment Mode

Software

Service

Hardware

By Modality

Wired

Wireless

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

