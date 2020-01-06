Dialyzer Market 2020 | Geographical Overview, Global Trends, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast till 2026

The rising incidence of chronic renal failures is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the dialyzer market, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Dialyzer Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026.” According to the study, the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.9% and reach a value of US$ 13707.2 Mn by the end of 2026 as against US$ 9344.7 Mn in 2019. Fortune Business Insights foresees the disposable dialyzers segment to contribute the highest share in the market. This is attributable to the rapid adoption of dialyzers for hemodialysis in healthcare centers and hospitals worldwide. An important factor boosting the global market is that these dialyzers can be reused and recycled.

Launch of Dicap Pro Hemodialyzer by Baxter to Intensify Market Competition

The global market is expected to gain more revenue from Asia Pacific owing to the rise in number of end stage renal disease patients in developing countries of China, and India. In 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 3353.9 Mn. This is because of the rapid development in healthcare infrastructure and increasing dialysis system installations across the region. North America is likely to follow Asia Pacific in terms of revenue generation owing to the rise in disposable income of people and the presence of well-established medical facilities available in the developed nations of Canada and the U.S.

With the advent of internet of things in healthcare sector, manufacturers are focusing on using IoT for keeping live record of the patient’s health while ongoing dialysis. Governments are also taking initiatives and helping market players come up with better facilities for hemodialysis treatment, thus propelling growth.

In 2017, Baxter launched Dicap Pro hemodialyzer, a product designed for enhancing kidney dialysis for patients suffering from chronic kidney disorders. Some of the players operating in the dialyzer market are Toray Medical Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, JMS Co. Ltd., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., and B Braun Melsungen.

Market Segmentation:

By Flux Type

High-flux

Low-Flux

By Usage Type

Disposable

Reusable

By End User

Dialysis Centers and Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

