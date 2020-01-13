Diabetes Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 | Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry

Diabetes Industry

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Markets for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics” To Its Research Database

The global diabetes market should reach $155 billion by 2021 from $125 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, from 2016 to 2021.

It is widely recognized that the prevalence of the most common type of diabetes mellitus, type 2, is now reaching epidemic proportions all over the world. Cases of type 1 diabetes mellitus are also on the increase, although to a lesser degree. These trends are of great concern, not only to the individuals concerned, but also to governments and providers of healthcare, because the economic consequences of diabetes are vast. They involve not only the direct burden of managing the disease but also its common and often catastrophic complications, including cardiovascular disease, peripheral neuropathy and blindness.

Prompt diagnosis and effective treatment of diabetes are not optional but essential priorities for governments and healthcare agencies. The already large market for diabetes monitoring and treatment will certainly grow in line with increasing incidence of the disease and with advances in diagnosis. Thus, diabetes is of great commercial significance to the suppliers of the drugs used in treatment of the disease and the devices needed for monitoring.

The information needs of companies in this field include accurate and up-to-date assessment of the current extent of the diabetes epidemic, its likely evolution over the next five years, and the impact of drugs and technical developments now in the pipeline.

Scope of Report

This report discusses the implications of the above-mentioned trends, in the context of the current size and growth of the diabetes market, in global terms as well as by the most important national markets. Companies in the relevant pharmaceutical and medical industries are discussed, with profiles of the leaders and an update on M&A activity. Five-year global sales forecasts are provided for the main drug and device categories, and breakdowns of the diabetes market are provided by country. A comprehensive refresher section on diabetes is provided as an appendix.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for diabetes

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

– Analysis of the devices and instruments used in the diagnosis and monitoring of diabetes

– A close look at major forces contributing to the vigorous growth of the diabetes market

– Evaluation of other factors influencing the market such as health care policies, demographics, and the wider economic environment

– Discussion covering companies in the relevant pharmaceutical and medical industries through company profiles of many leading players in the field

