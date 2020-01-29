Dental Market Statistics 2020 | Global Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Demand, Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Technology & Systems and Forecast by 2023

Global Dental Market, By Discipline, By Consumable, By End-User by Forecast 2023. Dental Industry is expected to expand at the high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) With Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Latest Updates…

Dental Market Overview:

The global dental industry market is making healthy progress and an impressive CAGR of 7.6% is on the cards for the duration covering 2019 to 2025. This time frame has been marked by Market Research Future (MRFR) as the forecast period.

The report is focusing on several factors that can impact the global dental industry market. For instance, a high number of geriatric population is a major traction-provider. The inclusion of 3D technologies has made the dental industry more sophisticated owing to which people are now getting more and more interested in the field. Rising per capita income and better technological support are providing ample tailwind to the dental industry market. An increasing number of oral disease cases across the globe is also triggering the growth of this market. An issue with the gum can lead to dental problems, which is a major factor for the market.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Burden of Disease Study in 2016 revealed that oral diseases have affected half of the global population. This can create a better growth opportunity for the market. However, low dental insurance coverage can deter the market from having a smooth growth. This can get a further boost from a lack of technological expertise and the inclusion of counterfeit products.

Dental Market Segmentation:

The global dental industry market has been studied in the report by MRFR on the basis of segments like consumables, discipline, and end users. These reports are full of insights received from a detailed analysis of various factors that can ensure a better reading of the market and the implementation of practical tactics.

By discipline, the market report on the Dental Industry can be segmented into periodontics, endodontics, restorative dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery.

By consumables, the global dental industry market report includes whitening material, dental burs, gingival retraction material, dental biomaterial, dental syringe, dental anesthetic, and endodontic supplies for a better assessment of the market. The dental biomaterial segment further comprises dental bone graft, dental cement, and regenerative tissue material. The gingival retraction material includes gingival retraction cord, gingival hemostatic agents, and gingival retraction paste/gels/cap. The dental anesthetic encapsulates studies of injectable anesthetic, topical anesthetics, and non-injectable anesthetic. The dental syringe includes disposable syringes/ safety syringes and non-disposable syringes. The endodontic supplies can be segmented into files and cement.

By end-user, the market report on the dental industry can be segmented into dental institutes & dental academic, dental hospitals & clinics, and research institutes.

Dental Market Regional Analysis

The Americas has the chance to dominate the global market for the dental industry. This market would gain remarkably from the huge patient pool that has recorded several oral issues, including demand for the domestic cosmetic industry, the presence of various market players, easy inclusion of technologies, better scope for investment, infrastructural backing, and others. The US and Canada are going to launch significant changes in the coming years and are also going to inspire growth by changing several issues. In the US, the number of patients seeking help from dental experts is quite high.

Europe is expected to retain its second position as the hike in the geriatric population, increasing tobacco consumption, problems in the gum, and others can back the market growth. Also, better investment capacity and technological inclusion can assist the market in registering better growth. For instance, Hungary is now getting acknowledged as a dental tourism hub, which is an inspiring surge in the dental industry numbers.

The Asia-Pacific has the promise to score the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia, the regional market for the dental industry is slated to score high. Increasing investment in the healthcare sector and changes made in the infrastructure can ensure a hike in the growth rate. In the Middle East & Africa, the growth would not permeate much due to the presence of economically poor countries. It would take place mostly in countries like Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and others.

Dental Market Competitive Landscape:

Hu-Friedy Mfg Co., Henry Schein Inc., Nakanishi Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Patterson Companies Inc., Young Innovations Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Kangda Medical, Biomet, and others have been noted in the report by MRFR and their recent actions have been assessed to understand how well the market is going to perform in the coming years. This would also facilitate better strategic moves from the players.

In January 2020, the Pacific Dental Services (PDS) Foundation announced that their Mobile Dental Clinic operated in collaboration with The Smile Generation and provided USD 342,234 in donated dentistry to 502 patients who were in need during its 2019 tour.

